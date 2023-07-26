Form3 Completes Certification for Federal Reserve's New Instant Payment Service

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Form3 , the cloud-native account-to-account platform, today announced that is among the first in the industry to complete testing and certification for the FedNowSM Service , the Federal Reserve's new instant payment offering that launched on July 20, 2023.

The FedNow Service is the Federal Reserve's new instant payment platform, which will provide financial institutions of every size, and in any location across the nation, access to safe and efficient instant payment services in real time, 24 hours a day. The launch of the FedNow Service marks a significant step forward in the US payments landscape, providing substantial benefits for consumers and businesses, such as rapid access to funds and managing cash flows.

"We are excited that early adopters of all sizes across the country are making strides in their operational readiness for live transactions through the system," said Ken Montgomery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston first vice president and FedNow Service program executive. "Completing certification is a key milestone for participating organizations to validate their ability to deliver instant payment services."

To achieve certification, Form3 met the requirements of the FedNow Service testing program and attested that it is prepared to meet the requirements to successfully operate in a 24x7x365 instant payments environment. Form3 has also participated in the FedNow Service Pilot Program since July 2022.

Form3's enterprise-grade, managed, payment technology platform is available to help early adopters connect to the FedNow Service, offering banks and financial service providers in the US the opportunity to take the next step on their journey by expanding their reach and product range.

Form3's innovative and industry-leading approach to backend payment technology is built on the company's deep experience of the instant payment industry in Europe. Form3 has been working with leading banks and financial institutions in the UK on the Faster Payments System (FPS) network since 2016.

Form3's scheme-agnostic API will help to drive the broader roll-out of instant payments in the US. Form3's instant payments simulator is available for banks and financial service providers to use to test out instant payments, ensuring a seamless onboarding process to institutions that want to connect to the FedNow Service and TCH RTP.

"We are delighted to have achieved certification for the FedNow Service, marking yet more progress on Form3's journey to becoming the premier provider of US payment gateway connectivity," said Dave Scola, US Chief Executive, Form3. "Our scale and experience in mature instant payment markets such as the UK means we are the perfect partner for US banks and financial service providers that want to move on to the next stage in their growth."

About Form3

Form3 is the account-to-account platform. Founded In 2016, Form3 set out to revolutionize the world of payment processing and disrupt the traditional payment infrastructure model, with an always on, cloud-native, Payments-as-a-Service platform. Today, Form3 is trusted by some of the UK's and Europe's biggest Tier1 banks and fastest-growing fintechs to handle their critical payments architecture. Form3 has been awarded Payments Innovation of the Year 2022 by Payments Awards, Most Innovative Mobile or Financial Service Payments Solution 2022 by PAY360 Awards, Payments Innovation of the Year 2022 by FSTech Awards and was shortlisted as Diversity Champion of the Year 2022 run by British Diversity Awards.

