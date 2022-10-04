Forma.ai Partner Program to Bring Next-Generation Sales Performance Capabilities to a Wide Range of New Enterprise Partners

Building on its reputation for producing outstanding sales results, Forma.ai has announced a program that will allow enterprise partners to provide Forma.ai's sales performance solution to their customers for the first time.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Forma.ai, the Sales Performance Management solution (SPM) revolutionizing how sales compensation is designed, managed and optimized, today announced a program that will extend the benefits of Forma.ai's platform to a wide network of new enterprise partners and their customers.

The new Partner Program is the latest way Forma.ai is leveraging data-modeling and end-to-end automation to maximize the impact of sales incentives on revenue growth. Forma.ai's unique, unified SPM platform simplifies and optimizes incentive programs using a collective–and highly flexible– data model. The new program will make Forma.ai's solutions accessible to a wide range of partners and their customers, aiming to foster incremental business value for both Forma.ai's business partners and their customers.

"Forma.ai is built on the principle of using collective data to inform better decisions, so we are delighted to enable our partner's customers to leverage the greater operational efficiency and efficacy that Forma.ai provides," said Dave Johnson, Vice President of Business Development at Forma.ai. "The Forma.ai Partner Program provides a formal structure to foster synergy across a broad network of companies that provide complementary solutions to mid-size and large enterprises across a range of industries. This program empowers our partners to provide significant additional value to their customers in the form of extended capabilities and access to the most advanced sales performance management technology in the market."

Initial participants in the Forma.ai Partner Program include:

Impartner , the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies.

, the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies. Relanto , a next generation consultancy company working on the leading edge of augmented intelligence combining human intelligence with deep analytics & AI based platforms and custom solutions for integrated planning and accurate decision making..

, a next generation consultancy company working on the leading edge of augmented intelligence combining human intelligence with deep analytics & AI based platforms and custom solutions for integrated planning and accurate decision making.. Tipalti , the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle.

"With this partnership we are simplifying the process of complex channel partner compensation calculations & payouts; Tipalti is excited to partner with Forma.ai to offer an end-to-end payments solution," said Zach Svendsen, Senior Director of Alliances & Business Development at Tipalti.

Companies interested in learning more about the benefits of bringing Forma.ai's sales performance platform to their customers and channel partners should visit https://www.forma.ai/partners .

About Forma.ai

Forma.ai solutions drive sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and revenue optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams, so they can stop formula-building, calculating and validating, and start really driving business. Forma.ai transforms the complexity of sales compensation into your most powerful lever for top-line revenue growth.

