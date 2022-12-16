Formaldehyde market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global formaldehyde market size is expected to grow by 10.15 million tons from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will be accelerating. APAC will account for a 69% share of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Formaldehyde Market 2023-2027

Global formaldehyde market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global formaldehyde market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The parent global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals. The global specialty chemicals market covers products and companies engaged in high-value-added chemicals used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants, specialty paints, pigments, and coatings.

Global formaldehyde market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global formaldehyde market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global formaldehyde market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on derivative type (urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, polyoxymethylene, and others), end-user (construction and furniture, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The urea formaldehyde segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Urea-formaldehyde, also known as urea methanol is formed by reacting urea and formaldehyde in the presence of some mild base, such as pyridine. It is mainly used as a resin and adhesive in various end-user applications such as plywood, particle boards, coatings, decorative lubricants, and molding compounds. Urea formaldehyde is used as an adhesive, as it is highly reactive, shows great performance, and is cost-effective.

Geography overview

By geography, the global formaldehyde market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global formaldehyde market.

APAC will account for 69% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus on development, rapid industrialization, and the growing automotive industry, especially in China and India , are expected to drive the demand for formaldehyde in the region.

Global formaldehyde market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in the construction industry is the key factor driving the global formaldehyde market growth.

Formaldehyde is mainly used in the production of resins, which find use in the construction industry. Resins like urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, and melamine formaldehyde are used for manufacturing building materials.

The construction industry is the major end-user of formaldehyde globally, with a share of more than 65%.

Hence, the growth of the construction industry, which is driven by emerging economies, a growing population, and increasing disposable income, largely drives the global formaldehyde market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advances in technology are the primary trend in the global formaldehyde market.

Formaldehyde is produced from methanol, which is the primary raw material, hence, the fluctuating prices of methanol pose difficulty for the manufacturers of both methanol and formaldehyde.

With the increasing demand for formaldehyde and increasing concerns about methanol price, it is important to develop new production technologies for formaldehyde that do not use methanol.

Key vendors of the global formaldehyde market, BASF, are developing catalyst systems that will allow the selective hydrogenation of carbon dioxide to formaldehyde.

Another new technology in formaldehyde production is the turbocharger concept by Johnson Matthey .

. These advances in technologies pertaining to formaldehyde production methods are emerging trends in the global formaldehyde market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The fluctuating price of methanol is a major challenge to the global formaldehyde market growth. Methanol is the key raw material of formaldehyde.

Methanol is the key raw material of formaldehyde. Hence, the price fluctuations of methanol directly impact the price of formaldehyde, which, in turn, affects the profit margins of manufacturers as well.

The price fluctuation of methanol can be attributed to two reasons - price fluctuation of natural gas and the mismatch in the demand-supply of methanol is another reason for the fluctuating price of methanol.

The tighter supply of methanol does not fulfill the demand for methanol. Thus, the fluctuation in methanol prices is one of the major challenges faced by the global formaldehyde market.

What are the key data covered in this formaldehyde market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the formaldehyde market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the formaldehyde market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the formaldehyde market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of formaldehyde market vendors

Formaldehyde Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 10.15 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Bitrez Ltd., Celanese Corp., Dynea AS, Ercros SA, GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc., Hexion Inc., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Koch Industries Inc., Lanxess AG, LCY Chemical Corp., Methanol Chemicals Co., Perstorp Holding AB, Polisan Holding AS, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Derivative Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global formaldehyde market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global formaldehyde market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Derivative type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Derivative type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Derivative Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Derivative Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Derivative Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Derivative Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Derivative Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Derivative Type

6.3 Urea-formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Urea formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Urea formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Urea formaldehyde - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Urea formaldehyde - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Phenol formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Phenol formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Phenol formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Phenol formaldehyde - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Phenol formaldehyde - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Melamine formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Melamine formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Melamine formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Melamine formaldehyde - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Melamine formaldehyde - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Polyoxymethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Polyoxymethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Polyoxymethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Polyoxymethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Polyoxymethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Derivative Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Derivative Type (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Construction and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Construction and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Construction and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Construction and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Construction and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography (million t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 124: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 127: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Ashland Inc.

Exhibit 129: Ashland Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ashland Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Ashland Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Ashland Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Ashland Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 139: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Dynea AS

Exhibit 143: Dynea AS - Overview



Exhibit 144: Dynea AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Dynea AS - Key offerings

12.8 Ercros SA

Exhibit 146: Ercros SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Ercros SA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Ercros SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Ercros SA - Segment focus

12.9 GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 150: GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hexion Inc.

Exhibit 153: Hexion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Hexion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Hexion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Hexion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Hexion Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 158: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 159: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 160: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

12.12 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 162: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 166: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.14 LCY Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 170: LCY Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: LCY Chemical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: LCY Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Methanol Chemicals Co.

Exhibit 173: Methanol Chemicals Co. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Methanol Chemicals Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Methanol Chemicals Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Perstorp Holding AB

Exhibit 176: Perstorp Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 177: Perstorp Holding AB - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Perstorp Holding AB - Key news



Exhibit 179: Perstorp Holding AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Perstorp Holding AB - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 181: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 184: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

