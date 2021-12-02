Formaldehyde Market size worth $ 37.7 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Formaldehyde Market" By Application (Resins, Fibers, Solvents, Plasticizers, Drying Agents), By Derivative (Urea-formaldehyde Resin, Phenol Formaldehyde Resin, Polyoxymethylene), By End-Use (Chemicals, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Personal Care & Cosmetics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Formaldehyde Market size was valued at USD 26.17 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41833

Browse in-depth TOC on "Formaldehyde Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Formaldehyde Market Overview

Formaldehyde is used as an important component for the production of urea-alkyd resins. It is a colourless, flammable chemical compound having strong smell, produced by the oxidation of methanol. It finds applications in medium density particle boards and plywood's for binding materials used for making various household products and furniture. Some of its extensively used application areas includes particleboard, plywood, fiberboard, permanent-press fabrics; paper product coatings. It is mainly used in industries such as plywood, automobile, healthcare, and construction. Formaldehyde can also be used as a drying agent, plasticizer, and solvent. Resins made using formaldehydes are used in making of interior molded components and under-the-hood components that must withstand high temperatures.

Growth in the construction sector will boost the market exponentially. It is popular in-home construction because it can effectively reduce the wood wastage and increase the rate of wood utilization. These factors are catapulting the market in a positive direction over the forecast period. Growing construction sector with escalating spending on the infrastructure is the prime factor contributing the market growth. It is used in manufacturing of various types of resins, fertilizers and even paper. Expanding use of resin in various applications such as pulp, plastics, and wood products, among others is favouring the market growth. However, Formaldehyde has potential side effects on human health and there are stringent government regulations for the workers' safety in factories. These factors may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Dynea Oy, Bayer AG, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Perstorp Formox AB, Georgia Pacific Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Johnson Matthey Process Technologies, Foremark Performance Chemicals.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Formaldehyde Market On the basis of Application, Derivative, End-use, and Geography.

Formaldehyde Market, By Application

Resins



Fibers



Solvents



Plasticizers



Drying Agents



Other Chemical Intermediates

Formaldehyde Market, By Derivative

Urea-formaldehyde Resin



Phenol Formaldehyde Resin



Polyoxymethylene



Melamine Formaldehyde Resin



Pentaerythritol



Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate



Butanediol



Hexamethylenetetramine



Others

Formaldehyde Market, By End-Use

Chemicals



Agriculture



Building & Construction



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Healthcare



Automotive



Others

Formaldehyde Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Amino Resin Market By Product (Urea Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea Formaldehyde), By Application (Adhesives & Coatings, Molding Compound, Plywood, Roofing Mats), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

PU Films Market By Type (Polyester PU Films, Polyether PU Films), By Function (Thermoplastic-Based PU Films, Thermoset-Based PU Films), By End-Use Industry (Textile & Leisure, Automotive & Aerospace, Medical), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Waterborne Coatings Market By Resin Type (Architectural Coating Resins, Other Resins), By End-User (Industrial, Wood, Architectural And Decorative, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Flat Glass Coatings Market By Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Nano Coatings), By Application (Mirror Coatings, Solar Power, Architectural), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Top Antimicrobial Coatings Companies eliminating deadly viruses' transmission

Visualize Formaldehyde Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research