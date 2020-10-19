Formalizing Partnership with Financial Providence Group

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Financial Group (IFG), a 2020 member of the INC5000 and one of the nation's largest distributors of life insurance and health products, announced today that they have finalized their partnership with another titan in the insurance industry, Financial Providence Group (FPG).

Bradly Jennings, owner of Financial Providence Group, has been one of the most successful and influential leaders in the Insurance space for the past 21 years. Brad started FPG in 1999 and in 2000 joined Lincoln Heritage where they quickly became the 2nd largest agency within the entire organization. Agent by agent Brad grew his organization to over 900 agents that are responsible for over $300 million in final expense business and close to $5 billion in face value amount. His focus on developing each individual agent that works with him is not only reflected in the amount of business that has been produced but the quality of business as well.

"I have done a lot of research on Innovative Financial Group, and in an environment where expansion of products and platforms are critical to success, I felt that IFG is the perfect fit," Brad said.

"When I look towards my future goals at this point, I not only am thinking of what we want to accomplish here at Financial Providence Group but now with IFG as well. I feel that with this partnership we can now become a billion dollar a year agency," Brad added.

IFG Owner, Tyler Rees, says he not only looks for someone that is successful in business when deciding to partner with someone but also the quality of the individual and for Tyler the partnership with Brad and FPG is a natural fit.

"We believe in partnering with quality, hardworking people and Brad is the definition of those qualities," Tyler said. "I look forward to working side by side with Brad to continue creating the best platform in the insurance industry," he added. "Occasionally there are changes within the industry that will positively disrupt and change the current landscape and this partnership with FPG will do just that."

Innovative Financial Group growth has become legendary within the insurance space since its opening in 2014. Tyler has always believed that if you do things the right way, partner with the right people and always staying true to your morals and beliefs that success and growth are a natural result. "Our organic, explosive growth at IFG is like nothing the Insurance space has ever witnessed and it is due to the way we treat people and pour back into our clients and partners," Tyler said. "IFG is changing the way people view insurance and I am so grateful and proud of our amazing team."

About Innovative Financial Group

Innovative Financial Group headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing independent distributors of life and health insurance products.

Innovative develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carriers through its distribution network of independent agents and agencies. Innovative works with over 9,000 independent insurance agents across the nation providing best in class support, training, leads and compensation. In 2020, Innovative Financial Group will write over $300 million in life and health products. For more information about Innovative Financial Group, visit www.teamifg.com

