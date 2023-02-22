Formally Incarcerated & Homeless CNN Hero Kim Carter Heads to UN Headquarters to "Tell it Like a Woman" and Share Her Story of Resilience and Overcoming Obstacles

Event will coincide with Italy's 2023 vice-presidency of the UN's largest agency on women's rights and will precede the opening of the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the call for a gender-equal media and entertainment industry, the Permanent Mission of Italy to the UN and UN Women, together with a cross-regional group of Member States and the non-profit organization "We Do It Together" (WDIT), which is focused on women's empowerment, will hold a special screening of "Tell it Like a Woman" at the United Nations Headquarters in the U.N. General Assembly Hall.

Kim Carter Waking up to My Purpose

Composed of different short film segments directed by a diverse and international group of filmmakers, the Tell it Like a Woman segment, "Pepcy and Kim," produced by Taraji P. Henson, is inspired by the true story of Kim Carter sees Jennifer Hudson starring as both Pepcy and Kim, opposite Pauletta Washington as they bring Kim's powerful story to life.

Finding herself immersed in a life filled with adversity, bumps, and curves, Kim (previously known as Pepcy) went from enduring a troubled childhood, drug use, incarceration, and bouts with homelessness to a life of advocacy, a pardon from the Governor of California, a successful foundation, and several awards, including becoming a CNN Hero.

"This moment is surreal to me, but at the same time, I know it's for a greater purpose that's way bigger than Kim. The stories being told will impact so many women across the globe, and I'm beyond grateful and humbled God saw fit to use me."

Kim Carter, Ambassador & CEO of the Center for Housing Advancement & Motivational Projects

Held during Women's History Month, the "Tell it Like a Woman" screening will coincide with Italy's 2023 vice-presidency of the UN's largest agency on women's rights and will precede the opening of the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women scheduled at UN Headquarters from March 6-17th.

To learn more about Kim Carter, please visit http://www.kimschamp.com/. To interview Kim, please email [email protected].

ABOUT KIM CARTER

As President & CEO of the Center for Housing Advancement and Motivational Projects (CHAMP), Kim has traveled throughout the country training, empowering, and motivating others to reach their highest potential. As one of a few black women in the United States to build affordable housing for low-income communities, Kim's projects exemplify her model of excellence. Kim's clients have included government agencies, medical professionals, law enforcement, and other nonprofits. Kim's motto is "Giving the Best to Those who Take Care of the Rest," which pushes all boundaries.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Alexander

[email protected]

404.734.9297

SOURCE Kim Carter