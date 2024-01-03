FormaPath announces clinical research and development collaboration with University at Buffalo Center for Advanced Technology

Cutting-edge medical technology company working towards AI analysis of cancer tissue specimens

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FormaPath joins with the University at Buffalo Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences (UB CAT) to announce their collaboration to further test and develop AdiPress, an automated lymph node dissection device.

The UB CAT program is a cost-sharing grant program funded by Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR) program, designed to drive the growth of life and health science businesses in New York State.

FormaPath joins with UB CAT to announce their collaboration to further test and develop AdiPress Post this

FormaPath and Dr. John Tomaszewski, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Chair of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB, will use AdiPress to conduct comprehensive analyses of tissue specimens to identify and create lymph node-rich samples. This work will lead to the eventual creation of a digital lymph node database, which will allow FormaPath to explore computational methods—including AI—that identify and analyze lymph nodes with metastatic disease.

It is FormaPath's vision that in the future, automated preparation and AI review of tissue will be a fully integrated process. The creation of this database serves as the starting point for assessing the impact of automated preparation on AI-driven diagnostics.

AdiPress automates dissection for specimens where lymph nodes need to be isolated from adipose tissue. AdiPress uses Automated Compressive Filtration – a proprietary process – to precisely compress any fatty specimen to remove a filtrate of liquid fatty fluid, creating a lymph node-rich tissue sample, arranged in square sections using LymFilter containers for further processing and analysis.

"The opportunity to collaborate with leading, academic researchers in the field of cancer pathology is critical to our plans for expanding the utility of AdiPress. Currently validated for colorectal cancer, this project with UB will establish the parameters for automated lymph node dissection in other solid tumor settings where nodal assessment is a key step in assigning the stage to drive downstream therapy planning. We are thrilled to work with Dr. Tomaszewski– and his team on this important study", according to Ted Snelgrove, CEO at FormaPath.

About FormaPath:

FormaPath is working to revolutionize the cancer staging process through cutting-edge laboratory automation equipment. We are dedicated to improving patient care by streamlining and automating the diagnostic process. Our equipment minimizes human errors, allowing for rapid and accurate sample processing, reducing turnaround times, and increasing efficiency.

With a commitment to research and innovation, we continuously develop state-of-the-art solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and provide each cancer patient with their best chance at a positive outcome.

To learn more about FormaPath, visit formapath.com.

About UB CAT

The Center for Advanced Technology in Big Data and Health Sciences (UB CAT) advances university-industry collaboration to drive the development of new technologies and grow life and health sciences businesses in New York State. The program is managed by the University at Buffalo's Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships team and funded by Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR). Learn more about UB CAT: https://www.buffalo.edu/partnerships/about/programs/ub_cat.html

Contact:

Phil Lonsdale

Commercial Strategy, FormaPath

phil@formapath.com

SOURCE FormaPath