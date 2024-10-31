FormaPath demonstrate 'mini' nToto at CAP

FormaPath made a major unveiling with their exhibit at the 2024 College of American Pathologists Annual Meeting - a desktop configuration of nToto, their automated tissue biopsy grossing system.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of American Pathologists Annual Meeting brings together the brightest minds in the field for CME courses and networking opportunities. Attendees of this year's meeting in Las Vegas got to be the first to see FormaPath's latest development - a desktop configuration of its nToto small biopsy grossing system.

FormaPath first revealed its nToto prototype earlier this year. The system combines robotics and computer vision to transfer small GI biopsies from jars to cassettes and generate images and text descriptions which can be used to populate a gross report via Laboratory Information System integration. The prototype is a free standing unit which has the same footprint as a standard grossing station, and a specimen intake system that allows for automated grossing of 24 jars per hour.

Grossing refers to the macroscopic description of tissue specimens, which consists of visually inspecting the specimens, describing and measuring the tissue, inking if needed, and sectioning the tissue to be processed for diagnosis. FormaPath's vision is to make Hands Free grossing possible through the application of novel technologies.

The desktop configuration of nToto allows users to demonstrate reliability and consistency of robotics and computer vision within their lab environment, while still maintaining flexibility to configure throughput to individual lab specifications.

nToto was developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic's Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory program, where it is currently undergoing clinical validation

FormaPath will begin in-lab demonstrations of the desktop nToto this fall, with plans to launch as a commercial system in the summer of 2025.

About FormaPath:

FormaPath is working to revolutionize the cancer staging process through cutting-edge laboratory automation equipment. We are dedicated to improving patient care by streamlining and automating the diagnostic process. Our equipment minimizes human errors, allowing for rapid and accurate sample processing, reducing turnaround times, and increasing efficiency.

With a commitment to research and innovation, we continuously develop state-of-the-art solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and provide each cancer patient with their best chance at a positive outcome.

To learn more about FormaPath, visit formapath.com.

