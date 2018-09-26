FormAssembly Grows 63 Percent In Enterprise and Compliance, Launches New Customer-Centric Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FormAssembly , a leader in enterprise data collection and management solutions, announced today a 63 percent year-over-year growth in its enterprise and compliance offering, leading to overall company growth and award recognition . The company also announced the launch of two new customer-centric initiatives: the Certification Program and the VIP Program.

"We continue to remain focused on our customers' needs and doing whatever it takes to help them become better stewards of the data they collect," said Cedric Savarese, founder and CEO, FormAssembly. "With FormAssembly, our customers get the complete package - deep integration with Salesforce, exceptional design and customization options, as well as up-to-date security and compliance support. As we grow, our goal is to make our customers' experience even smoother and more holistic, and that is our primary objective in launching these new customer programs."

Both the VIP Program and Certification Program aim to identify FormAssembly power users and offer them the chance to collaborate and share knowledge. Specifically, the VIP program brings together a diverse community of FormAssembly users who can network and share the unique ways in which they leverage FormAssembly. They have premium access to various FormAssembly teams, special projects as well as new product updates before their public release.

"I am quite excited to get connected to other top users of FormAssembly. Being in the unique position that I am, I love the product and can't want to evangelize more!" said Peter Bernardi, Principal Consultant at Elevate Actual, and former FormAssembly teammate. "The VIP program will be the perfect opportunity to do so, especially with the Chatter group we've established."

The certification program awards advanced users a FormAssembly certification signifying their prowess at applying FormAssembly to solve real-world problems. The program also helps support larger customers by providing training and certification to select employees.

In addition, FormAssembly launched an advanced Form Builder solution in June 2018 to enable enterprises and start-ups across financial services, retail, healthcare, education and nonprofit sectors to easily collect and manage critical business data.

FormAssembly at Dreamforce 2018

With the overarching theme of "Talk Data to Me", FormAssembly will be seen discussing various data-related topics at Dreamforce 2018, the most innovative technology conference of the year, taking place from September 25-28 in San Francisco. The company is a Bronze Sponsor, located at Booth #700 in the Main Expo, as well as in the Admin Meadow and Nonprofit Lounge. A team composed of members from marketing, business development, customer support, and product will discuss questions around: how to collect data, how to secure data, and how you should integrate data to move your business forward.

About FormAssembly

Founded in 2006, FormAssembly's core mission is helping organizations save time and money by allowing enterprises to focus on their business rather than building forms. By allowing organizations to securely collect only the data that they need with easy to use, customizable templates that integrate with all major CRM systems, FormAssembly makes collecting, sharing and leveraging data easy. FormAssembly is a certified Salesforce ISV Gold Partner.

To find out more, please visit www.formassembly.com .

