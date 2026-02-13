Format Innovation Reshapes a $438B Functional Market

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF DOSEOLOGY SCIENCES INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – The global functional food and beverage market is projected to reach approximately $438 billion in 2026, expanding at a 10.65% annual rate as consumers shift away from conventional delivery formats toward targeted, portable alternatives[1]. That structural pivot is accelerating across the oral pouch category specifically, where nicotine-free and caffeine-based formats are riding a broader modern oral segment forecast to exceed $25 billion by 2030[2]. Five companies are positioning around this format-driven thesis: Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA).

Industry analysts project the functional beverage segment alone will climb past $164 billion this year, with energy drinks and wellness-oriented products commanding the fastest growth lanes[3]. Brands that pair clean-label formulation with novel packaging and direct-to-consumer testing are capturing disproportionate shelf velocity, making product format innovation the primary value driver of the 2026 consumer cycle[4].

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), recently launched pilot production of caffeine-based energy pouches in January 2026, marking the Feed That Brain brand's entry into the fast-expanding oral pouch category. Based in Kelowna, British Columbia, Doseology Sciences is producing nicotine-free pouches that deliver measured caffeine doses in a compact, portable format, drawing on the same consumer shift that turned tobacco-free nicotine pouches into a multibillion-dollar segment.

The pilot pouches skip the sugar, carbonation, and liquid volume found in conventional energy drinks. A direct-to-consumer test phase is planned to collect customer feedback and operational data ahead of any broader commercial launch.

"This pilot reflects a disciplined and intentional approach to evaluating new product formats within our platform," said Tim Corkum, President and COO of Doseology Sciences. "Feed That Brain brings a strong foundation in functional product design, and this initiative allows us to assess caffeine-based, pouch-format energy delivery under a measured and compliant framework."

The energy pouch program grew out of Doseology Sciences' August 2025 acquisition of the Feed That Brain brand for $400,000, paid entirely through stock issuance. Feed That Brain, a Toronto-based cognitive health label founded by Forbes-recognized entrepreneur Rena R. Dempsey, built its reputation on functional gummies and nootropic supplements designed to support mental performance.

Doseology Sciences also secured Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor under a three-year agreement valued at $400,000 in restricted share units. Mimran co-founded Alfred Sung, founded Club Monaco (later acquired by Ralph Lauren), and created the Joe Fresh retail brand. He cited the company's product development process and attention to regulatory compliance as reasons for joining.

Two large market tailwinds support the strategy. Grand View Research projects the global energy drinks market will grow from $79.4 billion in 2024 to $125.1 billion by 2030. The nicotine pouch segment is forecast to climb from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030, reflecting a 29.6% annual growth rate. Rising consumer concern over sugar intake and beverage overconsumption continues to push demand toward alternative caffeine delivery methods.

Doseology Sciences currently distributes Gummies and Collagen products under the Feed That Brain brand across close to 500 Canadian retail locations. Its U.S. subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., established earlier this year, is working on pouches that blend caffeine with nootropics and adaptogens. The leadership team now includes CEO Chris Jackson, President and COO Tim Corkum, and Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor Patrick Sills.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) unveiled the HEINZ KegChup , a limited-edition 114-ounce stainless steel keg of ketchup equipped with an easy-to-dispense spigot, timed for the Super Bowl and positioned as the ultimate game-day companion. The concept was teased on Instagram last fall, generating nearly one million views and over 10,000 waitlist sign-ups.

"On game day, fans unleash their unbridled passion for their teams, and their love for Heinz ketchup is no exception, making it a must have for every watch party spread," said Jaime Mack, Associate Director of Brand Communications for Heinz U.S. at Kraft Heinz. "That's why we're kicking it up a notch with the Heinz KegChup — the ultimate game-day companion."

The KegChup was developed by Kraft Heinz's in-house agency, The Kitchen, with PR handled by the Zeno Group. A broader rollout is planned for the start of the 2026 NFL season, with exclusive pre-order access available at HeinzKegChup.com.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) appointed Romano Beverage to manage statewide distribution of its Breckenridge Distillery spirits portfolio across Illinois, covering the full collection including bourbon whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and the newly launched Mountain Shot. Romano Beverage will leverage its Elmhurst facility and local relationships to support logistics, salesforce coverage, and retail activation.

"Romano Beverage has been a trusted partner, and we greatly value the expertise they bring to the market," said Mike Horan, Executive Vice President of Sales at Breckenridge Distillery, a brand owned by Tilray Brands. "This expanded collaboration positions us to accelerate our growth and solidify our footprint across Illinois."

Breckenridge Distillery has earned more than six Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was named World's Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards. Tilray Brands operates over 40 brands across cannabis, beverages, and wellness in more than 20 countries.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) launched its premium Lord Jones cannabis brand in Israel, bringing five indoor-grown flower strains to one of the world's most advanced medical cannabis markets. Each batch undergoes a cold-cure process to preserve terpene richness and trichome density before being hand-trimmed and packaged in glass jars.

"Israel has always represented a key market in our borderless product strategy," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos Group. "By introducing Lord Jones to Israeli patients, we are applying our global brand expertise to meet local demand while preserving the craftsmanship, quality standards, and premium identity, which have come to define Lord Jones."

The company plans to expand the Lord Jones brand in Israel with future special edition and limited-run products. The launch advances the company's borderless product strategy alongside its Spinach and PEACE NATURALS brands.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) reported preliminary fiscal year 2025 net sales of approximately $925 million, ahead of its most recently issued guidance of approximately $920 million, while issuing initial fiscal year 2026 net sales guidance of $925 million to $1.0 billion. The outlook includes projected contributions of $140 to $155 million from its Hiya children's health subsidiary and $65 to $80 million from Rise Wellness.

The company expects its core nutritional business to generate $720 to $765 million in fiscal 2026 net sales, reflecting one fewer week compared to fiscal 2025. Rise Wellness, comprising the Rise Bar and Protein Pop brands, experienced meaningful growth in 2025 and is expected to reach breakeven operating margins in fiscal 2026 as it invests in strategic activities to drive future growth.

