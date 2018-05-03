Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook

"The future of work is about working together in a more collaborative and data-driven workplace, and our mission is to empower people with virtual assistants (chatbots), to get work done anytime and anywhere," said Geraldine Yong, CEO of Formative. "Conversations are spontaneous, and so we developed a bot that provides company information and team knowledge in seconds."

Formative's first productivity tool available on the Workplace App Directory is InfoBot – a knowledge virtual assistant that answers questions in real-time on company groups within Workplace, and in conversations on Work Chat. Employees can use InfoBot to decipher jargon and acronyms, answer FAQs and check company policies. Additionally, InfoBot can crowd source information by allowing employees to add their knowledge to it upon admin approval.

Formative bots can be integrated with any enterprise communication platform, and Workplace by Facebook is the first they will be launched. Other Formative bots help with resource management, scheduling, and employee engagement.

"I like the way how Workplace by Facebook is able to achieve that level of collaboration in a simple, and mobile-friendly way. Our customers do not require training to use bots, just as they don't need to be taught how to use Facebook (Workplace), the adoption rates are just amazing!" said Yong. "Our bots are used by organisations of all sizes and industries, such as Oxfam and RHB Bank," added Yong.

Being one of the first Workplace integration partners in APAC, Formative's bot integrations will be available in June 2018, joining other integrations such as Atlassian, Microsoft, Smartsheet, and Vonage in the Workplace App Directory.

About Formative

Formative is a cloud-based platform of productivity tools that are used alongside with enterprise communication and collaboration networks.

Formative bots automate business tasks, and streamline processes at scale, resulting in increased productivity. Our mission is to empower people with virtual assistants (chatbots) to get work done anytime and anywhere. Formative works with organisations of all sizes and industries such as retail, NGOs, finance, and healthcare. Learn more at http://www.formativeai.com.

Related Links

http://www.formativeai.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formative-chatbot-integrations-coming-to-workplace-by-facebook-300641953.html

SOURCE Formative

Related Links

http://www.formativeai.com

