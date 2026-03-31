FormativGroup Acquires Flok to Expand Salesforce Service and Experience Cloud Expertise

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity, FormativGroup today announced the acquisition of Flok, a Salesforce consulting firm known for helping organizations transform customer support operations and digital engagement through Service Cloud and Experience Cloud solutions.

Founded in 2015, Flok delivers integrated Salesforce environment services and solutions focused on customer support transformation, service automation, digital experience design, and regulated industry implementations. The firm has deep expertise in optimizing Salesforce Service Cloud environments, developing Experience Cloud portals, supporting Government Cloud requirements, and modernizing customer support workflows to improve engagement and operational efficiency. They've built their reputation as a firm with cross-platform experience, helping clients migrate legacy support systems into Salesforce-based ecosystems and redesigning business workflows.

"Each addition to our platform thoughtfully expands our ability to deliver against our vision. Flok strengthens our Application Solutions capabilities and specifically deepens our Salesforce advanced solution capabilities. Together we continue to build an integrated and scalable platform designed to accelerate innovation in our markets," said Gene Chao, CEO of FormativGroup.

"Flok was established to focus on providing our clients with very strong application solution capabilities with methodologies and resources with specific client and sector depth," said Jimmy Glynn, CEO of Flok. "Joining FormativGroup expands our ability to continue to deliver scalable Salesforce and Integration Solutions with complementary competencies in workflow designs and data architectures."

"At Rockbridge, we focus on partnering with our management teams to build scaled, strategically differentiated platforms," said Tony Pulice, Partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "FormativGroup is executing on a clear market strategy, and Flok adds meaningful market and client engagement depth within Salesforce ecosystems. We believe this combination strengthens the platform and positions it for sustained, long-term growth."

About FormativGroup

FormativGroup helps our clients build technology ecosystems that unlock the full power of their data. By focusing on the right application solutions, integrated workflow designs, and data architecture, we strive to strengthen industry and business systems while ensuring information moves to the right place at the right time.

About Flok

Founded in 2015, Flok.io is a Salesforce-focused consulting firm specializing in Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Government Cloud solutions. The company helps organizations streamline customer support operations, enhance digital engagement, and strengthen customer relationships through people-centered Salesforce implementations. Flok combines boutique agility with enterprise-level experience to deliver scalable solutions for middle-market and regulated industry clients.

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with founder-led and established companies to accelerate growth and build long-term value. The firm combines financial investment with strategic support through its relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, providing access to industry and operational expertise. Rockbridge manages over $1.7 billion in assets across sectors including e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, visit www.rbequity.com.

Media Contacts:

For FormativGroup:

Rachel McClary, PhD

[email protected]

For Rockbridge:

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

SOURCE Rockbridge Growth Equity; FormativGroup