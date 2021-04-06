Formcraft Welcomes Lauren Walker as Director of Workplace Strategy & Design

"As a designer, you have to orient yourself towards that which inspires you. You have to look for those sources of energy in your everyday life and in those around you. I chose Formcraft because I see a company poised for success. My impression is one of dynamism, energy, and ambition," says Lauren.

As Formcraft's Director of Workplace Strategy & Design, Lauren will be responsible for engaging clients to develop a thoughtful approach to their workplace, one that aligns with their business goals and supports their culture. She will work with Client Relations, Business Development, and serve as a mentor for the Design Studio.

Lauren will also lead Formcraft's WorkforceDiagnostics™ program, which helps clients build data-driven solutions for the evolving workplace. Through diagnostic surveys and strategic discussions, Lauren will help clients develop meaningful workplace strategies and return-to-work strategies.

"We are excited to add Lauren to our team. Lauren is passionate about everything she does, has an analytical thought process, and thoroughly enjoys learning about what is important to our clients. Lauren's versatile skill set and leadership experience will be integral to the firm's success," says Jeremy Drummond, Design Principal at Formcraft.

