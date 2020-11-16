Forme Femine: Art Startup Pushes Visibility Of Black Femininity - In And Outside Of The Art World

Nigeria is the birthplace of Forme Femine Art and its vision to enter the international art world on a mission of change. Topics are African femininity, objectification of women in art and outside of art in Africa, marginalized communities, women in arts, African women. Shows are virtually exhibited, and are establishing a Western connection with artists of African descent and upbringing.

The launch on the African context is timely, to say the least. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has a long history of police violence that grew to a peak of brutality in 2020, with silencing practices formed during restrictions on the global pandemic. Yet, protests by young Nigerians are rising, with tens of thousands calling in despair for reforms, against a police state, against crimes and kidnapping, against corruption, against human rights violations - demanding change - a reform on all levels.

Charlene Chikezie, Nigerian founder and curator of Forme Femine Art says "I believe in art as a tool for influencing and changing stereotypical narratives across the globe." The advocate for the African feminine sourced a team on her vision of liberating values of African femininity. Simon Peters, a tech entrepreneur in between Nigeria, Zambia [Africa] and Berlin [Germany] joined the team for the digitalisation of the art shows: "Our drive comes from doing our part on healing the social difficulties in Africa, by education through different forms of arts. With the 3D exhibition set up, we have evolved into an art startup."

African artists portray the feminine in order to create a multilayered visual commentary on the relationship between art and society in the African context. Shows are curated to represent every region of the continent, and designed to offer the finest reflections on the diversity of thought and style that the subject of afro-femininity can offer. Their digital medium is intended to reflect cultural heritage, and engage dialogue across seas.

The Virtual Art Exhibition is free to join. Journalists are invited to a private viewing with the selected artists. Tickets can be issued on 1st December 2020 at formefemine.com/virtual-exhibition .

Forme Femine is supported by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

Partnering with Forme Femine advances the Friedrich Naumann Foundation's in Africa's mission to foster dialogue for minority populations and recognises the potential behind art and digital media as tools for economic mobility in growing African markets.

Press contact:

Melanie Marten, The Coup

[email protected]

+49 1707308126

SOURCE Forme Femine Art