Forme Science Named Official Posture & Recovery Partner of the MLBPI

First-of-its-kind partnership brings Smart Posture Apparel™, Muscle Memory Tech™, POSTURE SCORE™ & POSTURE METRICS™ to professional baseball

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forme Science, the pioneering U.S.-engineered posture-focused data company and creator of the world's first Smart Posture Apparel™, today announced a landmark partnership with MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI) — designating Forme Science as the Official Posture & Recovery Partner of the MLBPI, a first in professional sports.

Forme Science is the Official Posture & Recovery Partner of the MLBPI, a first in professional sports.

Built for the 162-game season — cross-country travel, overnight flights, and the cumulative toll of a full schedule — Forme's patented smart posture activewear builds postural muscle strength, generates alignment and recovery data through POSTURE SCORE™, backed by POSTURE METRICS™, and accelerates musculoskeletal recovery. On the road. In the air. At rest.

"Our players put everything into every game, every flight, every season. Partnering with Forme Science reflects our commitment to giving players access to the most advanced posture, recovery and data tools available — not just in the weight room, but in the moments between games that define how they show up the next day."

— Evan Kaplan, President, MLB Players Inc.

Forme's smart posture and recovery activewear is already in MLB clubhouses — worn by pitchers and players managing the postural, shoulder load, hip and feet fatigue of a full season. The MLBPI partnership now brings that standard to the entire MLBPI community.

"Most players don't break down in one moment — they erode. A compressed flight, a bad night of sleep, a season of ignored postural fatigue. By October, the body has been keeping score the whole time. Forme is built to change that."

— Dr. Stephen Liu, MD, Founder & Chairman, Forme Science

From the field to the locker room to sleep, the same smart activewear trusted during the Taylor Swift Eras Tour is now part of the MLB recovery toolkit.

THE PARTNERSHIP

Under the agreement, MLBPI members gain access to Forme's full product line — travel, sleep, and recovery activewear engineered with Intelligent Construct™ technology — along with POSTURE SCORE™ assessments, player education, and co-branded initiatives. POSTURE SCORE™ quantifies alignment across five body zones longitudinally; paired with POSTURE METRICS™, it gives players and medical staffs actionable data on postural variables most predictive of injury risk and recovery.

ABOUT FORME SCIENCE

Forme Science is a posture-focused data company and creator of the world's first Smart Posture and Recovery Apparel™ powered by Muscle Memory Tech™; with POSTURE SCORE™ and POSTURE METRICS™ to quantify, track, and train postural durability, recovery (sleep and travel), and musculoskeletal health. Ranked #297 on the Inc. 5000 (2025) and #3 on the LA Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles. As seen in the 2025 Disney+ Taylor Swift Eras Tour series.

SOURCE Forme Science