Former 23andMe Principal Data Scientist Mike Macpherson Joins Carbon Management Platform nZero as Vice President of Data Science to Further Company's Focus on Accurate and Actionable Data Insights

As an experienced and versatile data science leader, Macpherson will lead the data science team to deliver actionable insights to better assist nZero clients in reaching net zero

RENO, Nev., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the 24/7 carbon management platform that provides the best available data to help businesses make decisions on how to reduce their environmental impact and reach their carbon reduction goals, announced today that Mike Macpherson has joined the team as Vice President of Data Science. Prior to joining nZero, Mike was a data science leader at 23andMe, the consumer genetics and research company founded with the mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. Having joined in 2007 just prior to the public launch, Mike co-developed many of the company's core consumer data products, including ancestry deconvolution and health risk prediction applications, and is an inventor on 20 issued 23andMe U.S. patents.

Mike Macpherson

An experienced leader and scientist, Mike's focus at nZero will be on building a team of mission-oriented data scientists and furthering a company culture where data plays a central role in all decision-making. nZero stands apart for its team that is determined to create the most accurate carbon emissions models and encourage emissions reduction and decarbonization through evidence-based approaches. In his new role, Mike will oversee the continuation of the high quality of nZero's products and ensure data science innovation is part of nZero's future to maintain its position at the forefront of the industry.

Mike earned a Ph.D. in evolutionary genomics from Stanford University where he was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute predoctoral fellow.

"At the end of the day, nZero is a data company and our data science team drives the core of what we do, so it's imperative for us to have top-notch data scientists on our team as we grow," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "Mike's experience is invaluable and we're confident his leadership will enable our data science team to continue setting a new standard for accurate, insights-driven data in our industry."

"Climate change poses an existential threat to life as we know it and I believe the nZero team has the right mindset around the power of data to help communities, cities and corporations address this problem and lower their carbon emissions," said Mike Macpherson, Vice President of Data Science at nZero. "I'm ready to use my skills and experience to catalyze nZero's efforts and further their mission of delivering customers the most efficient solutions and accurate data possible."

To learn more about nZero, please visit https://nzero.com/

About nZero:

nZero is a 24/7 climate data and management platform that gives companies, cities and communities the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike other carbon management offerings that rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint energy opportunities within their operations, easily implement carbon reduction actions and spend smarter along the way.

SOURCE nZero