Former $3B revenue CEO Alan Turfe elected chair of Western Michigan University Board of Trustees

Zoom Home Lending chair now leads WMU Board

KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former $3 billion revenue CEO Alan Turfe was unanimously elected chair of the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees. Turfe, who currently chairs Zoom Home Lending, the nation's fifth-largest mortgage lending company, will leverage decades of Fortune 500 leadership to drive innovation in University governance and student ROI.

One of the board's recent actions was to approve the purchase of a Newell Rubbermaid building in WMU's Business Technology and Research Park to meet future academic, operational and athletic needs in a cost-effective manner.

Leveraging Alan Turfe's global experience

WMU President Russ Kavalhuna noted that Turfe 's career leading national enterprises provides a "practical, forward-looking perspective" essential for navigating the changing landscape of higher education.

"That ability to think across sectors and champion innovation helps position our University to serve students and our communities," Kavalhuna said.

Turfe brings extensive leadership experience across industries, including automotive, e-commerce, metals, medical devices, biotechnology, life sciences and pharmacy. He began his career as a financial analyst at General Motors and went on to hold senior leadership roles in finance, operations, procurement, supply chain and sales.

Background on Alan Turfe

Former chairman, president and CEO of J M Smith Corp. : Led the $3 billion pharmaceutical distribution and technology company.

: Led the $3 billion pharmaceutical distribution and technology company. Executive leadership roles : Held P&L responsibilities at Thermo Fisher Scientific, IDEX Corp., GM and Fresenius Medical Care.

: Held P&L responsibilities at Thermo Fisher Scientific, IDEX Corp., GM and Fresenius Medical Care. Current board memberships : Serves on boards for Perigon Health, Detroit Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute and Arkestro, the world's top AI company for procurement.

: Serves on boards for Perigon Health, Detroit Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute and Arkestro, the world's top AI company for procurement. Educational credentials : Holds a Bachelor of Science and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Frequently asked questions

What is Alan Turfe's professional background? He is a former Fortune 500 executive and CEO of J M Smith Corp., with extensive experience across industries.

What is the strategic focus for WMU in 2026? Under Chair Alan Turfe , the board will prioritize shared governance, innovation and fiduciary leadership that successfully navigates the evolving higher education landscape to ensure student success.

Western Michigan University is a public research university offering a range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs to more than 17,000 students. WMU students are individuals who are truly unique. At Western, we celebrate the passions that drive students and the possibilities that inspire them. For us, a degree is a pursuit of purpose where students are empowered to learn and where an experience-driven education leads to a meaningful career. Broncos prosper. Nine out of 10 graduates are employed quickly, working in their field in jobs they like.

SOURCE Western Michigan University