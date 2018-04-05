Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs

As Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs, Dr. Vaezzadeh is responsible for providing strategic medical direction for the Organogenesis product portfolio. She also oversees the company's Clinical & Health Economics/Outcomes Research, Medical Science Liaison, Pharmacovigilance, Medical Communications, and Customer Medical Information Center functions, executing high-quality, strategic medical and clinical programs to highlight a range of clinical evidence and economic outcomes.

"I am delighted to have joined the astute leadership team of Organogenesis," said Dr. Vaezzadeh. "Leading the medical and clinical teams of this well-respected company, with an innovative therapeutic portfolio that truly impacts patients' lives, is a rewarding undertaking."

Dr. Vaezzadeh has nearly two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, having most recently served as Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Acelity, where she led several initiatives to expand safe and effective marketplace introduction of surgical and wound care products around the world. Dr. Vaezzadeh started her tenure at Acelity by joining Kinetic Concepts Inc., holding the positions of Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, with global medical affairs and clinical development responsibilities, and Director of Global Safety. Previously, she held product safety surveillance positions at Johnson & Johnson's LifeScan division, where she was involved in product development and post-market surveillance, and was responsible for global pharmacovigilance and health hazard evaluations.

Dr. Vaezzadeh has written and lectured extensively on medical affairs, product safety, and medical device development. She holds a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Tehran and an M.P.A. in Health Systems Administration from the University of San Francisco.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehesensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

