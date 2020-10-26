Former Acting Assistant Attorney General Ethan Davis Returns to King & Spalding

"There are not many lawyers with Supreme Court credentials who are equally comfortable in handling investigations, trying cases, and appearing before appellate courts—but Ethan is one of them," said Wick Sollers, chair of King & Spalding's Government Matters group, of which Special Matters and Government Investigations is a part. "His DOJ experience, as well as his investigations and litigation skills, make him a huge asset to our clients."

Davis began his legal career at the DOJ, litigating cases in its Federal Programs Branch for four years. In 2013, he joined King & Spalding as an associate, arguing before the Supreme Court in 2015. He became a partner in 2016, and the following year he returned to the DOJ as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General responsible for the Consumer Protection Branch. In 2017-18, Davis clerked for Justice Gorsuch, and in 2019 he returned to the DOJ to be the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General— the second in command of DOJ's Civil Division. In that role, he supervised more than 1,000 lawyers and interacted with senior leadership at a variety of federal agencies across a range of subject matters, with a particular focus on False Claims Act enforcement and FDA-related matters. In June, Davis assumed the role of Acting Assistant Attorney General, leading the Civil Division. Davis was one of the key DOJ leaders in developing policies relating to COVID-19 as well as enforcement priorities to address fraud in the CARES Act and other COVID-19-related stimulus programs.

"Ethan's return allows us to expand our litigation, investigations and appellate capabilities even further here on the West Coast," said Charles Correll, managing partner of the San Francisco office. "As former colleagues of Ethan's we're also pleased because we know his collaborative, entrepreneurial spirit well."

Davis obtained his undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from Amherst College, and his JD from Yale Law School, where he served as editor of the Yale Law Journal. He has received the Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service and two Special Commendation Awards for Outstanding Service at the DOJ.

"I experienced King & Spalding's impressive growth in recent years from the inside, and I look forward to being part of it again," Davis said. "I'm eager to see my colleagues and to put my experience to work for clients."

