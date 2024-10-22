Former ADIA Deputy CIO Appointed as Senior Middle East Advisor to Institutional Investor

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul O'Brien, the former Deputy Chief Investment Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and a trusted advisor to several leading sovereign wealth funds, has joined Institutional Investor as the Senior Middle East Advisor. In this role, O'Brien will chair the Middle East Investor Institute (MEII) and serve as Chairman and a content advisor. With an impressive career spanning senior roles at the U.S. Federal Reserve, OECD, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, O'Brien brings extensive expertise to MEII.

The Middle East is home to some of the world's largest and most sophisticated, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and family offices. It also hosts a rapidly expanding asset management presence, as investment managers seek to work with local allocators.

Institutional Investor's MEII convenes exclusive and private gatherings for these asset owners, with meetings regularly held in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai.

"I'm honoured to take on the role of Senior Advisor to MEII," said O'Brien. "As a former participant, I know how vital these conferences are as a forum to share ideas and learn from peers. The Middle East is an exciting region, and I look forward to contributing to its growth through this Institute."

Andrew Stallabrass, Director of EMEA Institutes at Institutional Investor, added: "Paul's extensive experience as a senior investor in the region will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our Middle East event series. His insights and connections within the allocator community will ensure we deliver high-quality content and participation from leading allocators."

Over a 12-month period, members benefit from unique privileges and competitive advantages found nowhere else:

Access to four annual events in Saudi Arabia , Kuwait , Dubai , and Abu Dhabi.

, , , and Abu Dhabi. Strong asset allocator: asset manager ratios, maintaining a balanced 1:1 at all events.

Closed-door engagement with top-tier asset owners and fund selectors; over the past year, we've welcomed 391 decision makers across our events, representing the biggest government funds, financial institutions, and family offices in the Gulf.

