Former Adorama CEO, Michael Amkreutz joins Omni-Channel Solutions as Head of Strategic Growth & Partnerships to Accelerate Brand Visibility in the AI Era

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-Channel BPO, Inc. d.b.a. Omni-Channel Solutions, a strategic partner for brands navigating the evolving digital commerce and AI-powered landscape, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Amkreutz as its new Head of Strategic Growth & Partnerships.

Amkreutz brings over 30 years of executive experience in digital transformation, retail, and ecommerce. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Adorama, a long-standing destination for creatives since 1974 and a leading seller of professional photo, video, and audio equipment. During his tenure, Amkreutz strengthened the company's ecommerce strategy, digital infrastructure, and customer experience.

In his new role, Amkreutz will lead enterprise business development, cultivate strategic partnerships, and guide clients through the increasingly complex world of AI-powered brand discovery. He will also support the growth of Omni 360™, the company's holistic AI visibility assessment that helps brands uncover blind spots and understand how well they are positioned to appear in AI-curated environments. The assessment provides a scorecard across multiple performance dimensions, recognizing that no single metric currently defines AI visibility, and delivers a roadmap for where to invest in order to improve discoverability within large language models and other algorithm-driven systems.

"Michael's arrival is an important step for our organization," said Lionel Garcia, Co-Founder and eCommerce Strategic Director. "We have a solid team, strong delivery processes, and a tech stack that supports efficient execution. With Michael's leadership, we are ready to help our clients navigate the next phase of digital transformation."

Before Adorama, Amkreutz held senior executive roles at Guitar Center, Sears, Systemax, and Newegg, leading high-impact initiatives across merchandising, marketing, and ecommerce. His experience spans both private equity-backed and public companies, focusing on integrating customer strategy, technology, and operational efficiency.

"Digital transformation isn't just about adapting to change, it's about leading it," said Michael Amkreutz, Head of Strategic Growth & Partnerships. "From mastering SEO to pioneering AEO, GEO, and MCP, my journey has been driven by one belief: innovation begins where curiosity meets strategy. In a world where algorithms evolve daily, I strive to turn complexity into clarity, and data into meaningful connections."

At Omni-Channel Solutions, Amkreutz will focus on business development, market expansion, and long-term client success. He will also manage strategic accounts and collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure delivery alignment and measurable outcomes.

"Michael brings deep experience and a track record of impact at the enterprise level," said Vicky Trinidad Garcia, Co-Founder and President. "His ability to connect market shifts to business priorities will be invaluable to our clients and our team as we continue to grow."

The appointment comes as brands face a dramatic shift in how they are discovered online. With large language models shaping product visibility and fewer searches resulting in clicks, brands must reassess their digital presence and prioritize investments accordingly.

"The brands that win tomorrow are the ones who understand where they stand today," added Lionel Garcia. "With Michael on board, we are doubling down on helping clients gain that clarity and take action before the market moves on without them."

Omni-Channel Solutions offers a growing suite of services designed to help brands compete in an AI-first commerce environment:

AI Strategy and Optimization

Marketplace Management and Optimization (Amazon, Walmart, eBay)

Retail Media and Advertising (Search, DSP, Sponsored Ads)

Performance Marketing (Google, Meta, Programmatic)

Product Catalog, Inventory and Data Management

Creative Production (A+ Content, UX/UI, Brand Stores, Video)

Analytics, Reporting and Insights

Global Workforce Solutions (Staff Augmentation, EOR, CX Support

About Omni-Channel BPO, Inc. d.b.a. Omni-Channel Solutions

Omni-Channel Solutions helps brands and agencies scale smarter in the era of AI-driven digital commerce. Founded in 2017, the company delivers fully integrated solutions across marketplaces, media, creative, SEO, and global workforce operations. With a U.S.-based strategic HQ and an AI-enabled operations team in the Philippines, Omni-Channel Solutions offers a hybrid model that blends strategic clarity with executional speed and efficiency. The company also serves as a white-label partner to leading agencies looking to expand capabilities while maintaining quality and cost control.

