Former Advertising.com and AOL Executive Joins Protenus Team

BALTIMORE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the healthcare compliance analytics platform that protects patient data for the nation's leading health systems, announced today the addition of Don Kennedy as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to joining Protenus, Don spent 15 years in revenue and strategy leadership roles for Advertising.com (sold to AOL in 2004 for $435M) and AOL, where he was President of their Advertiser Platforms division, and played a major role in the company's $4.4B sale to Verizon in 2015.

Protenus was named the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring and a Cool Vendor in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence by Gartner, Inc. Protenus received the Healthcare Innovation Vendor Award in Cybersecurity from Healthcare Innovation and was named one of the 2019 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare and one of the 2019 Best Places to Work by Baltimore Business Journal.

"We're very excited to add Don's strategic vision to the leadership team at Protenus," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-founder. "Don brings a wealth of revenue operations and business strategy experience, including his past work at AOL Platforms and Advertising.com. His expertise will be critical as our customer base continues to grow."

"Healthcare Compliance Analytics has become critical in effectively innovating healthcare workflows to reduce organizational risk and save money that can be better used to enhance patient care," Don said. "I'm humbled and thrilled to join the Protenus team at an exciting time, our customer base is growing quickly while we're tackling critical challenges in the industry. I couldn't be more excited about the future of Protenus."

Most recently, Don served as Managing Partner at GM Ryan International, an executive search and advisory firm that partnered with high growth internet and software companies to scale their senior leadership teams. It's this passion for building and developing high performing teams that led Don to Protenus, where he will focus on leading and growing a talented and passionate revenue team while identifying new market opportunities for the Protenus product suite.

Don is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, and maintains affiliations with a number of regional growth-oriented organizations including Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, NextGen Ventures, and Datatribe.

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. These analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. This year, Protenus was named the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. Protenus was also named one of The 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

