Former Airbus UK A380 Chief Engineer Joins Advisory Board

Roberts spent over 40 years in aviation, including 6 years as Airbus UK Chief Engineer for the A380.

LONDON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the first flight of 9H-GLOBL from the Mojave Air and Space Port, Global Airlines has added to its roster of A380 operational and maintenance experience with the appointment of John Roberts to its Advisory Board.

In his four decades in aviation, Roberts has worked for Dowty Fuel Systems, Messier-Dowty, but with the majority being spent at Airbus.

Most prominently, Roberts led on the operational introduction of the A380 as well as being a key customer interface for airlines through the challenging period of the aircrafts early in-service life.

Commenting on his appointment, Roberts said, "The A380 is the most distinctive aircraft in the sky, and I'm proud to have played a small part in its success since it entered into commercial operation in 2005.

It is still a modern, latest technology aircraft, with two more decades of full-time usage in front of it.

It is great to be joining the project following the landmark first flight and I share Global's belief in the aircrafts ongoing potential. I look forward to working with the team, and the wider A380 community, as we plan for the future."

Kevin Billings OBE, Chair of the Advisory Board added, "We are purposefully and intentionally building a pool of aviation experts to our Advisory Board, and it is phenomenal that not only someone of John's calibre is joining, but someone who knows the A380 so intimately.

John's experience, insight and contacts will be invaluable to Global as it enters a period of rapid development following our recent first flight. Getting an A380 back in the sky is a monumental achievement and few people will ever realise just how challenging and complex this is to achieve."

Roberts joins a growing list of Advisory Board members which includes Kevin Billings OBE (Chair), Captain Ian Black, Margaret Dabbs OBE, Pierre Madrange, Claire Harbard, and Bill McPherson.

Roberts is alumni of Brunel University where he graduated in Mechanical Engineering.

He is a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical society and a chartered engineer.

