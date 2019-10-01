Former Allegro Welcomes New Operator and Name, Addington Place of East Lake

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KR Management, LLC, a Florida-based senior housing management company, is the new licensed operator of Addington Place of East Lake, a vibrant assisted living community in the neighborhood of East Lake, 1755 East Lake Road in Tarpon Springs.

KR Management is a family-owned senior housing management company based in Indian Shores that manages 12 senior living communities in Florida, including independent living, assisted living, rehabilitation and memory care. Addington Place of East Lake is the company's first assisted living community in Tarpon Springs.

"KR Management prides itself on its regional, hands-on approach, and we are thrilled to add the Addington Place of East Lake community to our growing company, as we are located in Pinellas County," said Tina Solava, KR Management's Senior VP of Operations.

The Agency for Health Care Administration approved the license change of ownership, effective October 1. The name change was caused by the change in management and reflects the woodland retreat of East Lake in which Addington Place of East Lake is located. Day to day operations will remain the same, and residents can rely on the vibrant lifestyle they've come to love at their assisted living community.

Formerly known as Allegro Tarpon Springs, Addington Place of East Lake offers assisted living care in a homelike setting with private apartments and vibrant social activities, exercise classes, chef-prepared dining and maintenance-free living. Surrounded by a nature preserve, the community boasts scenic walking paths, an outdoor heated pool and views of a forested preserve and pond.

The assisted living residents can live with independence, freedom and dignity while receiving 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living in a secure family-like environment. To learn more about Addington Place of East Lake, visit www.eastlakealf.com.

"The East Lake community has wonderful options for assisted living. We believe Addington Place of East Lake has so much to offer already, and we're looking forward to further improvements, both in care and amenities," said Solava.

About KR Management

KR Management was founded in 2002 and actively manages facilities with a hand-on approach to ensure the highest quality of care for residents while focusing on a company philosophy of "compassion first." To learn more about KR management and its properties, visit www.krmanagementllc.com.

SOURCE KR Management, LLC

