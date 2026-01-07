Former AMA President Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld Joins Aidoc as Chief Medical Officer Amid Growing Health System Adoption of Clinical AI

The appointment builds on Aidoc's proven enterprise leadership as the company's aiOS surpasses 100 million patient cases analyzed

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the pioneer and global leader of enterprise clinical AI, today announced that Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, has joined the company as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Ehrenfeld joins Aidoc fresh from the national stage, where he recently concluded his term as President of the AMA. Dr. Ehrenfeld's decision to join Aidoc underscores the increasingly central role clinical AI now plays in health system workflows. His arrival comes at a moment of strong momentum for the industry, as enterprise-wide clinical AI, a category Aidoc pioneered, is becoming the operational standard for health systems seeking to improve patient outcomes and physician experience.

Dr. Ehrenfeld is a leading national voice on physician well-being and the responsible use of technology. "During my tenure at the AMA, my focus was on supporting physicians and strengthening the systems they work in," he said. "It's clear that Aidoc's success to date has been rooted in building technology physicians trust. I'm joining to help scale that impact, ensuring that clinical AI continues to be a seamless, essential part of the modern care delivery model."

This appointment represents a continuation of his work as a physician advocate, shifting from national leadership to driving the next phase of innovation for AI already embedded in real-world care at scale with focus on safety, reliability, and clinical rigor.

"Despite workforce shortages and rising volumes, radiologists have been leading the evolution of clinical AI," Dr. Ehrenfeld said. "Imaging is foundational to patient flow and outcomes, and with the foundation model revolution, radiology and clinicians downstream will unlock far more value from imaging than is possible today. That trajectory made it clear to me: leading the next chapter of healthcare requires a deep partnership with the radiology community."

In his role, Dr. Ehrenfeld will support health systems as they transition from adopting individual point solutions toward a comprehensive clinical AI strategy.

Aidoc's proprietary AI Operating System, aiOS, serves as the clinical AI layer between medical imaging and the electronic medical record (EMR), turning diagnosis into action across six service lines. Aidoc is deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals globally, with health systems adopting aiOS enterprise-wide. To date, the company has analyzed more than 100 million patient cases and recently filed a Breakthrough Device submission with the FDA for a comprehensive abdomen AI solution powered by its Clinical AI Reasoning Engine, CARE™. These achievements reflect the rigor required to deploy foundation model clinical AI safely and at scale.

"Having a national leader of Dr. Ehrenfeld's stature join Aidoc is a major milestone for us," said Elad Walach, CEO of Aidoc. "As AI reshapes medicine, Dr. Ehrenfeld brings a unique perspective that keeps our strategy grounded in safety, quality and real-world physician experience. He will lead the charge in ensuring AI serves as a trusted 'force multiplier' for physician capacity, not a distraction."

Dr. Ehrenfeld brings a rare combination of frontline clinical experience and national leadership to Aidoc. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist and clinical informaticist with expertise in healthcare innovation and patient safety. Dr. Ehrenfeld served as a Commander in the U.S. Navy and has contributed to federal and military health initiatives, including serving as a Special Advisor to the U.S. Surgeon General and co-leading the U.S. Navy Surgeon General's Digital Medicine Taskforce on Personalized and Digital Medicine. He is a past President of the American Medical Association and has served as a consultant to the World Health Organization. A prolific academic leader, he has authored more than 275 peer-reviewed manuscripts, co-authored 22 clinical textbooks and serves as Emeritus Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Medical Systems.

Dr. Ehrenfeld will be speaking as Aidoc CMO at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Wed., Jan. 7, joining leading industry experts for the session "Agentic AI in Health Care: Beyond the Hype".

