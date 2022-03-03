Former Amazon AI Leader Venkatesh Baglodi Becomes zavvie CTO

BOULDER, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After leading technology roles at UPS, AT&T, and most recently as the engineering leader at Alexa AI and AWS AI at Amazon, Venkatesh Baglodi has just joined the rapidly growing PropTech startup zavvie as its Chief Technology Officer.

Lane Hornung, co-founder and CEO of zavvie, said, "Ven is a seasoned leader with deep experience in building artificially intelligent platforms. A creator of large-scale data and applied science solutions, he brings to zavvie three decades of diverse industry experience from a wide range of industries: e-commerce and banking and finance, telecommunications and logistics. This is a huge catch for zavvie; 2022 is the year when leveraging data will help us better serve our clients and rapidly expand our nationwide footprint."

A software technology company that provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions via their own white-labeled platform, zavvie offers brokerages the newest ways to buy and sell homes while keeping agents at the center of every transaction.

Ven said that the ability of the zavvie marketplace to scale massively was a key reason for joining as its CTO. "There are more than 100,000 real estate brokers in the U.S. and 1.52 million Realtors. With a highly scalable business strategy, a talented team of smart, motivated people, and a collective real estate business acumen, zavvie is positioned for great success."

Stefan Peterson, co-founder and COO at zavvie, adds that Baglodi will help take zavvie's technology prowess "to the next level."

"Ven will boost zavvie's ability to serve brokerages even better, as he has the experience and fresh insight — and most importantly, when it comes to technology, Ven knows what's coming next." Before becoming Amazon's engineering leader for Alexa AI and AWS AI, Baglodi served as a senior technology leader at Amazon Prime. His experience also includes seven years at AT&T as principal architecture/development manager, a senior software architect, R&D for three years at McKesson Provider Technologies (now Change Healthcare), and six years at UPS as lead systems architect/technical manager. He has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Nova Southeastern University, an M.S. degree from Southern Polytechnic State University, and a B.S. degree from The Institution of Engineers (India).

Today, over 65,000 real estate agents in 47 states leverage zavvie's platform to serve their clients better. zavvie gives modern brokerages and agents all they need to thrive in today's evolving real estate landscape: easy-to-use tools, technology, training, marketing, and strategy. Learn more at zavvie.com.

