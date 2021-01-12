Former Amazon Executives Join Freightera

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightera, a leading online freight marketplace, is pleased to announce Jonathan Shakes, former Director of Product Management and Director of Software Engineering at Amazon, has joined the executive team as Head of Product Development. The 14-year Amazon veteran had a range of executive responsibilities including technology development for warehousing, fulfillment center, supply chain, logistics, and the Amazon marketplace platform. As Head of Product Development, Jonathan Shakes will use his customer-focused computer science and logistics leadership to drive Freightera's technology forward.

Freightera offers instant all-inclusive freight quotes from hundreds of transport companies in the US and Canada.

Colleen Byrum, who built the customer service division at Amazon from the ground up, has joined Freightera as Chief of Staff. Byrum is an expert on high-growth technology companies and customer service. As Chief of Staff, the 30-year industry veteran Byrum brings her deep expertise in managing technology companies across multiple domains: organizational development, customer service, operations, and recruiting, maximizing the value of company advisors, and anticipating what comes next.

Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt notes, "The addition of these two senior technology and service executives propels Freightera forward in our mission to create the best online marketplace for freight with an emphasis on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

About Freightera

Starting in North America, Freightera is automating freight transportation and increasing operating margins for carriers and businesses shipping freight. The Freightera platform allows businesses to find the best prices and lowest-emission transportation options. In cooperation with SmartWay and Natural Resource Canada, Freightera created the first Lower Emission Freight Marketplace in North America. Over 14,200 manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera for 24/7 online access to billions of all-inclusive freight rates and instant bookings. Freightera was British Columbia's third fastest-growing company in 2019, according to BIV.com. In 2020, Freightera won the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Award, placing #28 in Canada, and was ranked #80 among Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's 2020 Report on Business. Company revenue grew 557% from 2017 to 2020. For more information, see freightera.com.

Media Contact

Eric Beckwitt

604-899-4081

Related Images

freightera-platform.png

Freightera platform

Freightera offers instant all-inclusive freight quotes from hundreds of transport companies in the US and Canada.

Related Links

Freightera Team

How It Works

SOURCE Freightera