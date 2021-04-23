Former Amazon, Nickelodeon Exec Joins Game Studio Workinman As New CEO

With over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles at Nickelodeon and Amazon, Roy Contreras has overseen the launch of hundreds of games, interactive experiences, and promotional campaigns across multiple platforms including mobile, voice, desktop, web, and social. He's been recognized for 49 Industry Awards and holds 19 Certifications.

Workinman Interactive is excited to announce that Roy Contreras has joined as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Roy has a particular interest in emerging technologies such as Voice, AR, VR and blockchain. He has also managed a variety of teams consisting of directors, producers, designers, managers, developers, and quality assurance.

Roy says about joining the company: "Workinman is already in a great position to succeed; I strive to add value and keep Workinman moving forward as gaming continues to evolve. When Workinman was founded in 2006, games were created in Flash and Virtual Worlds were all the rage. Now take a look at today's landscape: we have emerging tech in VR, AR, Voice, cloud-based gaming, NFTs. To continue moving forward we have to stay abreast of the changing gaming landscape and serve our clients and customer needs while still providing our exceptional passion, proficiency, and customer service for all projects."

Located in upstate New York, Workinman Interactive specializes in multi-platform video game design and development, connected products, and emerging tech for major entertainment industry clients. Clients include: Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame, FOX, NBCUniversal, Mattel, Pepsi, Atari, Discovery Kids, and more. The talented in-house team has deep experience with Unity, HTML5, and many back-end and server-side solutions.

Workinman is a for-hire development studio. The company accepts RFPs and proposals for game, app and exhibit work.

For more information, or to discuss a potential project, please contact Roy Contreras at: [email protected]

