Former Amazon Payments Lead Joins CMSPI

"Amy's customer-centric approach to digital commerce and cardholder experience will enhance CMSPI's service offerings for omnichannel merchant clients and bolster its engagement within the banking and fraud solution provider communities," said Liz Garner, CMSPI's head of strategic partnerships.

Andersen spent seven years at Amazon, most recently as a senior account manager in charge of payment experience, where she was responsible for developing go-to-market strategies, driving cross-function engagement, and leading an issuer outreach program for Amazon One, a revolutionary identity service and token-based payment method for in-store purchases. In her new role with CMSPI, Andersen will lead cross-industry digital collaboration aimed at improving transaction performance and productivity.

Andersen said she was drawn to CMSPI by its purpose-driven and innovative team.

"What stood out for me about CMSPI as I made my decision to join was not only their rich analytics and insights to help clients navigate the payments space and make more data-informed decisions but also their desire to improve the payments industry overall," Andersen said. "CMSPI has earned deep respect and trust within the payments industry while maintaining independence of thought."

Andersen's arrival comes during a time of exceptional growth for the global company. CMSPI recently announced the addition of a San Diego office to meet the demands of its growing list of West Coast clients.

"It's a fascinating time to work in payments, and I'm thrilled to leverage my extensive e-commerce and digital payments experience to add value to other merchants and industry participants," Andersen said. "With a trusted partner like CMSPI, our clients and partners can focus on the right things at the right time as our team helps them grow sales, prevent fraud and lower overall costs associated with payments."

