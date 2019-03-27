Former Amazon, Starbucks Exec Ryan Turner Joins New Engen As Vice President Of Marketing

With over 20 years of marketing and communications experience, and particular expertise in digital, social, and emerging media, Turner comes to Seattle's own New Engen from local heavy hitters, most recently including Amazon and Starbucks. As Global Head of Integrated Social Media at Amazon, Turner was responsible for setting the strategy, executing creative at scale, and delivering integrated social and digital results for key business priorities, from Prime to voice. Prior to Amazon, Turner served as the Director of Global Social Media at Starbucks, where he built and led the social media practice as it evolved from a lead market model to a global shared services model, before becoming Vice President of Global Digital Engagement. In this role, he was able to expand the impact of his work in social media across the full marketing ecosystem, leading integrated strategic planning, operations, and channel execution for Starbucks' social media and digital promotions.

"Our passion for elevating marketers to drive significant impact within their businesses motivates everything we do at New Engen, and Ryan's extensive background and executive experience falls right in line with our mission as a company," said Dave Atchison, New Engen's CEO. "Ryan keenly understands the digital marketing challenges in today's landscape, and his visionary storytelling and leadership bolsters the strength of our incredible executive team. We're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to grow New Engen's business, customers, and brand as a whole."

At New Engen, Turner and his team will be working on several key initiatives that lay the infrastructure for the company's continued high growth. Specifically, he will focus on orchestrating communications architectures that help New Engen continue to lead marketing industry transformation and deliver results in areas of customer need. He will work closely with product, sales, and account teams to ensure full alignment across communications, product, and service touchpoints – solidifying and distinguishing New Engen's position in the marketing automation space. He will also build on New Engen's existing marketing capabilities to develop, attract, and retain a world-class marketing and communications team.

"Automation in 2019 is like digital in 2003 – it's about to change everything. Marketers' roles are shifting from hands-on execution of digital campaigns to an increased focus on defining strategies for creative execution, communications planning, and measurement," said Turner. "New Engen's technology and expertise, coupled with creative development and the data to back it up is groundbreaking in today's market. I'm excited to be a part of the team helping to drive this revolution."

To learn more about New Engen, visit https://www.newengen.com/.

About New Engen

New Engen is a multi-channel digital marketing platform that empowers marketers to drive results and scale customer growth. New Engen integrates proprietary, data-driven software with teams of experienced marketers and data scientists to help clients solve some of their most complex digital marketing challenges. By giving individuals and teams more control to manage complex marketing campaigns and advertising auctions, New Engen's powerful, all-in-one platform offers marketers constant testing through an easy-to-manage interface at every stage of a campaign, from concept to launch, bidding, and 24/7 testing and optimization. New Engen is based in Seattle with offices in New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Charlotte. Learn more at: https://www.newengen.com/.

