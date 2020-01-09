Former Ambassador Joins Faculty at Union Institute & University

"I joined the faculty because of the vision and the mission which focuses on equality and opportunity for all and that is what social justice is about," said Dr. Alidou. "We are training individuals who believe in the capacity in all of us to create a just world."

As an educator and diplomat, Dr. Alidou brings a wealth of world-class expertise to her new role at Union. She is widely known for her work in helping community-based organizations, national governments and international institutions work together to achieve educational equality, literacy, gender equality and economic development. She was an endowed chair of cross-cultural competency and leadership. Dr. Alidou has also been awarded the 2018 Africa-America Institute Distinguished Alumni Award for Leadership in Education and Diplomacy.

"We are so fortunate to have Dr. Alidou join our great Union faculty," said Union Institute and University President Dr. Karen Schuster Webb. "Her breadth of knowledge in equality and social justice coupled with her outstanding global experience is a wonderful addition to our outstanding faculty."

Before her appointment as ambassador, Dr. Alidou served in various capacities with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). She also taught graduate students at Alliant University in San Diego, CA and coordinated education programs for Niger, Mali, Senegal and other African nations.

