Former Ambassador of Israel to the Republics of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest in Los Angeles, Dr. Hillel Newman, is Set to Visit Watts, Los Angeles, California on October 20, 2021, in Coordination with Jack Tifin, Founder and President of Jack Tifin, LLC, a Global Spiritual Practice Dedicated to Raising the Consciousness on the Planet™

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- History will be made when Former Ambassador of Israel to the Republics of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest in Los Angeles, Dr. Hillel Newman, will visit Watts, Los Angeles, California on October 20, 2021.

Consul General Hillel Newman is personally scheduled to pay a visit to Women of Watts and Beyond (WOWB) located at the iconic Watts Happening Cultural Center in South Los Angeles to explore the establishment of a state-of-the-art computer hub for the local youth, which will serve as a preeminent educational center in the Watts community to ensure that impoverished and underprivileged African American and Latino students have access to the tools, educational and technical resources required to compete academically, while empowering their lives and future.

"This exploratory meeting comes at the heels of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's visit to Washington, further solidifying the deep bonds and unbreakable ties between our two nations and their peoples, the United States of America and the State of Israel. As the world evolves into a new paradigm of unified consciousness, we want to be at the forefront whereby in servant leadership we partner with our local communities in need to help support, empower and propel them into a newfound destiny of hope, faith, kindness, tolerance, compassion and Unity Consciousness, and we feel that providing these necessary tools and resources for education can help in achieving these aspirational goals while creating positive, lasting change to posterity," said Jack Tifin, Meeting Coordinator and Founder and President of Jack Tifin, LLC, a global spiritual practice dedicated to raising the consciousness on the planet™.

The meeting will include community leaders, politicians, and the Los Angeles Police Department. Consul General Hillel Newman said, "We look forward to meeting with Women of Watts and Beyond and the local community and officials, in solidarity to unity for the betterment of our communities and society. As Martin Luther King Jr. said to the American Jewish Congress in his legendary speech in 1958, 'My people were brought to America in chains. Your people were driven here to escape the chains fashioned for them in Europe. Our unity is born of our common struggle for centuries, not only to rid ourselves of bondage, but to make oppression of any people by others an impossibility.' We are excited at the prospect of this unifying partnership."

"Every single life is so precious—too precious to lose to senseless gang violence—and this will help us save lives and reduce crime in our streets," said Lydia Friend, Founder of WOWB."

Date:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Meeting:

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM.

Tour:

11:45 AM – 12:00 PM.

Location:

1827 East 103rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90002.

Attendees:

Jack Tifin , Meeting Coordinator, Entrepreneur, Founder and President, Jack Tifin , LLC.

, Meeting Coordinator, Entrepreneur, Founder and President, , LLC. Lydia Friend , Founder, Women of Watts and Beyond.

, Founder, Women of Watts and Beyond. Local Politicians.

LAPD Officers.

Dr. Hillel Newman , Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest in Los Angeles .

