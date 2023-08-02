Former American National Executive Joins SWBC

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC is pleased to announce that Jim Pangburn has joined the company as CEO of SWBC RE, Ltd., the company's reinsurance division. Pangburn's roles and responsibilities will be multi-faceted to include maximizing reinsurance opportunities, as well as managing strategic partnerships across all lines of business, with a focus on financial institutions. He will also focus on his business relationships to look for opportunities to partner and grow the company.

"We are thrilled with Jim's decision to join SWBC," said Gary Dudley, SWBC President and Co-Founder. "He is a long-time friend and business partner, and with his leadership and track record of success, we know he will be a great addition to the SWBC team."

Prior to joining SWBC, Pangburn worked for American National Insurance Company (ANICO) for more than 25 years, most recently as Executive Vice President – Specialty Markets Group. During his time at ANICO, he was responsible for the development, sale, and administration of the American National specialty insurance and credit-related insurance products and services.

"Jim brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial services industry," said Charlie Amato, SWBC Chairman and Co-Founder. "He is the perfect fit for this role, and we are excited to have him join the team."

Pangburn received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas. He served on the board and as a committee member for the Consumer Credit Industry Association (CCIA) for over 20 years – two of those as Chairman.

About SWBC
As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

