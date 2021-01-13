Former Anthem and Truven Executive Mahesh Visvanathan Joins Vironix Health as Chief Operations and Business Development Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vironix Health, a digital health company, today announced they have hired Mahesh Visvanathan, MS/MBA as Chief Operations and Business Development Officer to lead its strategic partnership and commercialization strategy. This is a brand-new role that was created to help advance the company into 2021 and beyond.

Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, CoFounder and Director said, "Mahesh is a seasoned veteran in healthcare analytics and consumer health technologies. His successes at Truven Health, IBM, and Anthem demonstrate rich expertise in new technology development, lean product deployment, commercial and government payer reimbursement, customer acquisition, and consumer success. We are thrilled to bring him aboard."

Mahesh Visvanathan is a customer focused senior executive with over 20 years of rich experience managing operations and transformations for healthcare technology-based services. He has a proven track record of building high performing teams to create value and deliver profitable results. He has championed the use of intelligent automation and analytics to solve problems, drive simplification, and jump start key growth initiatives. He has further served in leadership roles at Fortune 100 companies, as well as at niche healthcare analytics players such as Truven Health, now a part of IBM Watson Health. Mahesh holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and an MSc(Tech) from BITS Pilani, India.

Mahesh made a statement about joining Vironix: "I am passionate about working at the intersection of healthcare and technology. I've been working in this space for more than two decades, and I have not come across a more talented, visionary and caring team such as the team at Vironix Health. Their commitment to revolutionizing early detection & remote care by bringing smart A.I. led solutions to help with early diagnosis, triage and improvement of infectious and chronic health conditions is critically needed today. As Vironix's chief operating and business development officer, I look forward to building strong and rewarding relationships with payers, technology partners and governments as we work hard to improve and save lives."

About Vironix Health: a digital health company that develops machine-learned (A.I.) prediction algorithms for early detection and remote monitoring of viral and chronic respiratory illnesses. Their technology is enabling employers, schools, and hospitals to reduce the infection rate of Covid-19 and influenza, improve organizational wellness, and maintain safe compliance with regulatory return-to-work guidelines. Vironix products are cloud-enabled APIs that are deployable in a variety of institutional HR, payroll, and identity management software for use by global organizations. For more information, please visit www.vironix.ai

