Former Appellate Justice Bill Whitehill Joins Condon Tobin in Dallas

DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William G. (Bill) Whitehill, a former Justice on the Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals, has joined Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg, a Dallas-based business law firm.

"We are thrilled to have Justice Whitehill join our firm as the head of our Appellate and Special Issues practice," says Aaron Tobin, firm partner and head of Condon Tobin's trial section. "Justice Whitehill brings decades of experience as a leading appellate lawyer and jurist in our state. Our clients will benefit greatly from his strategic counsel and advocacy on important appeals and questions of law in the trial court."

Justice Whitehill authored more than 600 opinions covering a wide range of Texas legal issues during his six years on the bench in Texas's largest and most active intermediate appellate court.

Prior to being elected to the court in 2015 Justice Whitehill was a trial and appellate associate and partner for more than 32 years in Dallas. His experience in private practice includes the successful management of numerous high-profile appeals and litigation involving antitrust, commercial, banking, securities, real estate, hospitality, intellectual property, domestic and international arbitrations, and trust and estate matters.

He also serves as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and is a frequent continuing legal education speaker for bar associations, law firms, and the National Institute for Trial Advocacy.

Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg is a full-service business law firm with collective expertise in a wide range of practice areas including commercial real estate, banking and corporate transactions, complex litigation including business disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, and employment law.

