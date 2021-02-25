Former A&R Rep Under Sony Music Joins Doodeo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doodeo is proud to announce that Isabella Bedoya joined the company's advisory board as an A&R and executive advisor. Bedoya is the founder of Fame Hackers, a successful online company that helps independent artists and performers establish profitable careers. Like Doodeo, Fame Hackers seeks to support entertainers in their quest to establish their careers and to help them earn a living doing what they love.

As a former Artist and Repertoire Rep. under Sony Music, Isabella is a digital marketing expert that specializes in artist growth and cultivating and monetizing their fan bases. She has overseen the influencer marketing budget for many Fortune 500 companies and major record labels. Isabella has also handled the advertising budgets of various independent artists across many platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. In addition, she has held speaking engagements at NBC, Musicians Institute, BoldTV, and has been published through multiple publications such as Medium, Thrive Global, and Music Industry Weekly.

With her vast experience, Isabella will be able to provide invaluable insights into the entertainment industry as a whole. This will allow Doodeo to further curate an online experience for its users that will make it easier for them to find gigs, grow their web presence, and market themselves to the people seeking their talents.

"Isabella's unique insights will help the company achieve its goal of becoming the foremost online social-marketplace for entertainers," says Rony Hage, CEO of Doodeo. When it comes to ensuring the success of its users, Doodeo is making absolutely sure to bring the best, brightest, and most capable advisors onboard. Together, they will continue to create the innovative tools and technologies entertainers need to compete and thrive in an ever changing online landscape.

About Doodeo:

Doodeo offers entertainers the opportunity to create an online profile where they can promote their talent, share media content, and connect with the people seeking their talents. Based in Los Angeles, Doodeo was designed to be the LinkedIn for Entertainers. Founder and CEO, Rony Hage, has over ten years of experience in the entertainment industry, having handled the commercial end of various talent competition franchises, such as The Voice, Idol, and many others. For more information visit www.doodeo.com or @doodeo on Instagram.

