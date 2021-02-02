Former Archdiocese Building transformed

Gabriel Houze, located at 305 Michigan Avenue and formerly known as the Gabriel Richard Building, housed the Archdiocese of Detroit for over 50 years. Built in 1915, the building boasts classical architectural elements along with a complete renovation and modernization consistent with its other historic renovations within the Houze Living portfolio, a subsidiary of Barbat Holdings.

The project was financed by CIBC in partnership with Invest Detroit.

"On behalf of the Barbat Holdings team, I want to thank each of the hard-working men and women who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to deliver this historic site and add value to this region. I also want to thank the City of Detroit who has been a great partner supporting us through-out these re-developments. It has been a great team approach and as is customary within our developments our objective was to retain the historical look and feel of its rich architecture. The building is beautiful inside and out, I am proud of our team for such a tremendous accomplishment. Our anchor tenant Sonder has also added significant value by tastefully furnishing each of the 125 units offering exceptional value to this community. We look forward to working with them and wish them much success," said Joe Barbat, CEO of Barbat Holdings.

The 100,000 square foot building has been leased by Sonder USA, Inc., which provides "modern design, contact-free service, and exceptional comfort with more space to live, work, and play," according to its website.

The building currently has 8,000 square feet of leasable retail space available on the ground floor.

"We are especially proud of our accomplishments within the community and look forward to delivering the Montgomery Houze in Downtown Ann Arbor and the Birmingham Houze in Downtown Birmingham Houze later this summer. Our team is hard at work expanding the Houze Living portfolio and we look forward to sharing our future announcements" said Jessica Mathis, General Counsel and COO of Barbat Holdings.

The building was built in 1915 for the furniture store Weil & Co and is categorized as one of Detroit's historic landmarks. Located within the CBD and directly across from the Westin Book Cadillac the building was designed by famous architects Marshall & Fox, the Chicago architects who also designed the Blackstone hotel. The building was built by using Steel framing and poured concrete. The exterior of the building was finished with a base course of granite with light cream terra-cotta stone.

About Houze Living

Founded in 2015, Houze Living is an exclusive community dedicated to creating efficient, amenity-rich communities offering luxury hospitality experiences. Situated within Michigan's most desirable urban neighborhoods to ensure walkability to tenants' favorite destinations, Houze Living offers modern appointments to meet the demands and preferences of the active lifestyle with the perks of world-class living, working and playing.

About Barbat Holdings LLC

Since 2005, Barbat Holdings LLC has operated a Michigan-based real estate, investment and development company that manages over 1.5 million square feet of real estate consisting of retail shopping centers, office space, medical centers, and multi-family buildings. In addition to its real estate assets, Barbat Holdings also has investments in the hospitality and entertainment industries. This portfolio includes community gems such as Prime 29 Steakhouse in West Bloomfield, Nara Hibachi in West Bloomfield, PAO in downtown Detroit, and Wabeek Country Club in Bloomfield Hills. The company's mission is to help beautify the communities it serves and provide unparalleled service and dining experience to each of its guests and tenants.

To learn more about Gabriel Houze please visit https://www.houzeliving.com

To learn more about Barbat Holdings, please visit https://www.barbatholdings.com

