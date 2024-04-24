Former Architect of the U.S. Capitol Alan Hantman presents CCNY's Rudin Lecture, May 2

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan M. Hantman, the 10th Architect of the U.S. Capitol, returns to his alma mater on May 2 as the 2024 Samuel Rudin Distinguished Visiting Scholar. His lecture, 5:30 p.m. in CCNY's Great Hall located in Shepard Hall, is entitled: "Under the Dome: Politics, Crisis, and Architecture at the United States Capitol," which is the title of his latest book. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the lecture, and Hantman will sign copies after the lecture.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Click here to RSVP (no later than April 30).

CCNY alumnus Alan M. Hantman, the 10th Architect of the U.S. Capitol, delivers the Rudin Lecture on May 2.

Hantman was in the first graduating class of what became CCNY's Bernard and Anne Spitzer School of Architecture. He earned both Bachelor of Science (1964) and Bachelor of Architecture degrees (1966) from CCNY, followed by a Masters in Urban Planning from the Graduate Center, CUNY in 1979. He currently serves on the Dean's Advisory Council at the Spitzer School.

A Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (FAIA), Hantman was appointed 10th Architect of the U.S. Capitol in 1997 by President Bill Clinton and unanimously confirmed to a 10-year term by the U.S. Senate. With a staff of 2,300, he was entrusted with the operation and preservation of all buildings and grounds on Capitol Hill, and the design and construction of the largest addition to the Capitol in its history.

He led the Architect of the Capitol federal agency, responsible for all architecture, historic preservation, engineering, renovation, new construction, and facilities management for the United States Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, all Congressional office buildings, the Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, the U.S. Botanic Garden, the National Garden, and the Capitol Power Plant, as well as the care and improvement of nearly 300 acres of historic Capitol grounds.

Hantman oversaw the planning, design and construction of the three-story underground expansion of the Capitol, which is the ninth and largest increment of growth since 1793 when the design for the Capitol was first selected by President George Washington. This expansion is the most significant project undertaken by the Office of the Architect of the Capitol since the Dome and extensions to the Capitol were built more than 150 years ago. He retired in 2007.

Previous Rudin Scholars have included: former CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite; former Congresswoman Patricia S. Schroeder; author Walter Mosley, '91MA; former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw; filmmaker Ric Burns; Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Nobel Prize-winning author Mo Yan.

Click here for more information about the Samuel Rudin Lecture.

For more information, email: [email protected].

