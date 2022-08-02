Former Army Aviation Programming & Requirements Director, Colonel Richard Koucheravy (U.S. Army, Ret.) Joins Vita Inclinata as Executive VP of the Company's Aerospace Division

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced the addition of Colonel Richard Koucheravy (U.S. Army, Ret.) as Executive Vice President of Vita Inclinata's Aerospace Division. Koucheravy will combine his military experience in creating multi-billion-dollar investment plans for Army Aircraft R&D and Procurement with his civilian expertise in business development & sales to identify, penetrate and grow Vita's aerospace market.

Former Army Aviation Programming & Requirements Director, Colonel Richard Koucheravy (U.S. Army, Ret.)

Highlights from Koucheravy's distinguished 28-year military career include service as Division Chief for Aviation in the U.S. Army Staff's G8, where he developed multi-billion-dollar investment plans for Army Aircraft and led Army Staff efforts to add to the 4th Infantry Division's Aviation Brigade at Fort Carson—a successful $4 Billion two-year effort.

"My background includes a career as a Soldier and helicopter pilot, with combat service in Iraq and Afghanistan, which has given me a tremendous passion for vertical flight," Koucheravy said. "I've chosen to join Vita because it gives me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help save lives, make our customers' operations safer, and advance a game-changing technology in the aerospace sector. I look forward to joining an awe-inspiring team of dedicated and visionary professionals."

Before joining Vita, Koucheravy led a sales and business development team at UltiSat, Inc. Prior to that, he led Sikorsky Aircraft's U.S. Government business development team, achieving over $20 billion in orders and expanding naval helicopter sales worldwide. In this role, Koucheravy led a 75-person team that achieved $6 Billion of U.S. Government business annually and more than $400 Million in congressional budget plus-ups in 2020 alone. In addition, he held the position of Director, Business Development & Strategy, Future Vertical Lift at Sikorsky, and Deputy Director, Corporate Strategy Business Development Support in Lockheed Martin's corporate headquarters. In these positions, Koucheravy led Sikorsky's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) business development efforts, winning down-selects in the Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft and Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Programs. He also helped to integrate Sikorsky Aircraft into Lockheed Martin after the acquisition from UTC Corp in 2015.

"Richard Koucheravy brings unprecedented aviation and business development knowledge—in the civilian and military sectors—that will prove invaluable to expanding Vita's commercial growth," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "We are excited to welcome Richard to our expanding team of professionals and look forward to executing our joint mission."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

