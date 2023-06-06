Former Assistant Secretary of US Air Force appointed to chair Global Airlines Advisory Board

  • Kevin Billings served as Asst Secretary of the US Air Force between 2007 and 2009 and is an Honorary Group Captain in the Royal Air Force
  • Seasoned businessman, Presidential appointee and aviation enthusiast appointed to chair new airline's Advisory Board
  • CEO James Asquith welcomes first appointment to the Advisory Board with more senior professionals to follow

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Airlines, the world's newest long-haul airline, has announced the appointment of Kevin Billings as the chair of its Advisory Board.

Billings, who took up the appointment in May, will chair the Advisory Board of leading aviation experts who will guide the airline CEO, James Asquith, and his team towards the launch of the first Global Airlines passenger flights in Spring 2024. Kevin is the first member officially appointed to the Board, with a plethora of industry experts and aviation enthusiasts lined up to be appointed in the weeks ahead.

HGC Kevin Billings

James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines said"I am delighted that Kevin has joined our team in this important role. Our advisory board is made up of some of the most experienced minds in aviation and we could not ask for a more dedicated leader than Kevin to drive this work forward. Kevin brings a wealth of experience of aviation, business, politics and leadership that will be instrumental in leading our A380s to the sky and I could not be prouder to have him as part of our senior team."

Kevin Billings said, "Global Airlines will change the way we fly, and as a frequent flyer around the world, I know how welcome this breakthrough will be for passengers. Aviation is a competitive business but it is also a people business and there is a significant opportunity for Global Airlines to redefine the travel experience on our A380s."

"This is the most exciting project to be involved with. Everyone at Global is committed to the core principles I have worked towards my entire career — safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of people. I am looking forward to playing my part liaising with the authorities in Washington DC and throughout the Global network. But most of all, working with the amazing and talented team we have brought together within the airline to build the brand on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond!"

Global Airlines plans to use its fleet of owned A380 aircraft to reinvigorate the flying experience, courtesy of the unrivalled spaciousness offered by the super jumbo. Global Airlines is poised to revolutionise the travel industry and establish itself as the preferred choice for long-haul travel. The airline is now in advanced discussions to acquire three more A380 aircraft and is expected to announce more hires and a crew recruitment drive in the weeks ahead.

Global Airlines is now focused on working closely with the relevant authorities and partners in preparation for inaugural flights in the Spring of 2024. 

About Global Airlines

Global Airlines was launched in 2023 with an aspiration to offer passengers the best way to fly. The airline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holiday Swap and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The airline is led by CEO James Asquith and backed by aviation experts and investors around the world. The airline has commenced an aircraft acquisition programme with one A380 secured and more to follow in the summer of 2023. The inaugural transatlantic flights are expected in the Spring of 2024.

About HGC Kevin Billings 

Kevin Billings was appointed by President George W. Bush as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Air Force and later to serve as Assistant Secretary where his responsibilities included the world-wide management and direction of the Air Force's $38 billion installations, logistics, environment, and energy programs. Kevin's diverse experience includes strategic management, international and domestic business operations, transformation and change management.

Kevin is the CEO and founder of Legation Strategies which provides advisory services in strategic positioning, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity within the energy, infrastructure and national security sectors.

Kevin is one of three Americans serving as an Honorary Group Captain in Royal Air Force. At the request of the Chief of the Air Staff, Kevin is currently leading the Global Air Forces Climate Change Collaboration. 

Kevin is a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies in Washington, DC and was recently appointed by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee to the Board of the Joint Center for Deployment and Research in Earth Abundant Materials. 

