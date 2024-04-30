Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Walters Joins Ropes & Gray

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray expanded its award-winning litigation & enforcement practice again today with the arrival of former federal prosecutor and experienced trial lawyer Sarah Walters as a partner in the firm's Boston office. Sarah is praised by Chambers for her "sophisticated representation of health care and financial services sector clients in complex criminal and civil litigation."

Sarah brings a deep track record of experience to Ropes & Gray and its clients. It includes ten years as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, where Sarah served as the Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit, and also as a liaison to President Obama's Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force.

"Sarah's long tenure and experience as an AUSA, coupled with her years in private practice, give her a unique combination of skills to deliver winning outcomes for clients. As a seasoned litigator, Sarah will offer exceptional counsel to a range of clients, guiding them in the toughest of situations," said Julie Jones, chair.

Sarah represents clients in industries where Ropes & Gray is a powerhouse, including health care, life sciences, private equity and asset management. She is highly experienced in guiding clients in investigations into accounting and financial disclosure irregularities, sensitive personnel issues, False Claims Act (FCA) and Anti-Kickback Statute matters, and compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and anti-bribery laws. She has substantial experience advising private equity clients in compliance matters and is an excellent resource for clients in this industry segment.

Sarah is the third, high-profile partner to join the firm's growing litigation & enforcement practice in roughly six weeks. In March, partner Jackie Grise joined the antitrust group, bringing 25 years of antitrust deal, litigation and enforcement experience. In April, Amy Kossak joined the firm's government enforcement group from the U.S. Department of Justice, coming to the firm with significant experience in investigations, enforcement and FCA work. The firm is ranked as the #1 firm for women lawyers by Financial Times because it has more women equity partners than any of the leading global law firms.

"Sarah is a brilliant attorney who joins a brilliant team," said managing partner David Djaha. "Her impressive skillset across many areas of investigations and enforcement, and impeccable reputation, is immediately beneficial to the firm's clients who turn to Ropes & Gray for counsel on their most complex and challenging issues."

"Sarah is an exceptional trial and appellate lawyer, who brings her firsthand experience of the prosecutorial mindset to white-collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement and compliance matters and complex civil litigation. She is also passionate about advancing and elevating women in law," said partner Laura Hoey. "I am proud to be adding another highly talented partner to our team."

"Ropes & Gray is home to some of the world's premier healthcare and financial services institutions. Its litigation group is renowned for guiding clients to great outcomes in highly complex cases, and its platform is the best one for my practice," said Sarah. "I am excited to join the team."

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray, a preeminent, global law firm, has been ranked in the top-three on The American Lawyer's prestigious "A-List" for seven years and is ranked #1 on Law.com International's "A-List" in the U.K.—rankings that honor the "Best of the Best" firms. The firm has approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government in Boston, Chicago, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. The firm has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including asset management, private equity, M&A, finance, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Videos | Podcasts

View our privacy policy here.

Media Contact:

Jane Lanzillo

Public Relations Manager

Office: +1-617-854-2238

Cell: +1-617-417-0078

[email protected]

SOURCE Ropes & Gray