Former Athlete Shifts to Coaching in the Classroom

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Cruz is no stranger to dedication, perseverance, and focus. A lifelong competitive athlete, she sculpted those skills from a very young age all the way up through college. Upon graduating, she worked as a software engineer for five years, but also coached youth sports on the side. Inspired by the impact that she could make on young lives, Cruz decided to take the leap of faith and leave her day job. Realizing that she could transfer her skills from coaching youth on the court to inside a classroom, she is now the proud owner of Kumon of Mt Pleasant – Laurel Hill.

The center is the first of its kind in the area, and Stephanie is excited to develop her future students' dedication, perseverance, and focus in the classroom.

"As a former collegiate volleyball player and youth coach, I often found that the most rewarding part of my days involved working with the young athletes. Watching them learn and feel a sense of accomplishment when they overcame obstacles to reach their goals brought a sense of pride for the both of us," said Stephanie Cruz, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Mt Pleasant – Laurel Hill. "Becoming a Kumon Instructor has allowed me to do the same in order to help my students reach their full potential, along with to give back to families in my community."

Stephanie's passion for and experience with developing young athletes made her a great candidate to become a Kumon Instructor. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available, along with an extensive network of support.

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"I wanted to be a part of Kumon because I believe in Toru Kumon's words that there is 'always something better', and that in order to progress we need that constant drive and determination to go after our dreams," said Cruz. "I hope that every student who comes through our program realizes their true potential and that they can achieve anything that they put their minds to."

In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Kumon of Mt Pleasant – Laurel Hill is offering both in-center and virtual options to accommodate area families' needs. Visit their website for more information.

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 55 countries and regions.

SOURCE Kumon North America