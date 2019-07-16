Former Atlas Financial Group Team Members Launch OneTeam Financial, LLC

CRANFORD, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of executives and staff formerly of Atlas Financial Group, a financial planning firm located in the tri-state area that provides holistic financial planning services, have launched OneTeam Financial, LLC. Under the new company, the team members will provide holistic financial planning services including strategies to maximize wealth, minimize taxes and expenses, create life-long income and protect families from avoidable financial pitfalls. The firm will do so with resources that are more robust, a more knowledgeable team and newly expanded and refined processes for the development and maintenance of clients' financial plans.

"The name OneTeam Financial signifies the commitment we have to serve our community. As our team transitions into this next chapter, we are excited to serve tri-state area residents through a collaborative approach with a robust staff of highly-credentialed professionals from a variety of disciplines," said David Buckwald, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CLTC®, NSSA®, CEO of OneTeam Financial, LLC. "While we have been providing team-based holistic financial planning for years, we believe OneTeam Financial is a better reflection of our unique approach to retirement planning."

The new company tagline: "The Expertise of Many. The Synergy of One." refers to the behind-the-scenes collaboration by the firm's team of experts and the output of the team's collaboration—a holistic financial plan designed to coordinate and align all areas of one's financial life.

"By increasing our pool of expertise and expanding our team, we can provide local residents with specialists in a variety of areas including wealth management, investments, IRAs, insurance, Social Security, tax planning, estate planning, Medicare, real estate and more," said Greg Dillion, CFA®, CFP®, CLTC®, NSSA®, principal of OneTeam Financial, LLC. "We look forward to working with the local community in this new capacity and further enhancing their financial planning experience with our expanded team of professionals.'"

About OneTeam Financial, LLC

OneTeam Financial, LLC is a financial planning firm located in the tri-state area that provides proactive holistic retirement and income planning services for those at and near retirement. Through a collaborative, team-based approach, the firm works to provide advanced and diverse expertise to help clients maximize their wealth, minimize their taxes and expenses, create a lifetime income and protect families from avoidable financial pitfalls. For more information about OneTeam Financial, visit www.OneTeamFinancial.com.

Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a registered Broker/Dealer and Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. OneTeam Financial is independently owned and operated.

