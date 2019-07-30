Former Auburn Athlete Launches Auburn-Inspired Handbag Collection

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Auburn University basketball player and founder of The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, Elizabeth (Younger) Purpich '98, announced today that her new collection of luxury leather handbags will officially launch during New York Fashion Week on September 10. The aptly named "WDE" Collection will feature jewelry and art as well as SEC-approved gameday handbags in buttery, Italian leathers and hair-on hides in rich shades of orange and navy blue.

In advance of New York Fashion Week and to pay homage to her alma mater, the items in the "WDE" Collection will be available for purchase online at www.elizabethpurpich.com and at The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn at select home games during football season. The Collegiate Hotel, located at 205 South Gay Street, will showcase the Collection's first trunk show on Thursday, August 15th on the rooftop patio overlooking Toomer's Corner.

When asked about the WDE Collection, Purpich said, "I'm really excited to team up with The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn for trunk shows that champion the Auburn football experience. The CoHo location and atmosphere, combined with the support from the Tiger faithful, is a perfect fit with our vision for the new Collection. I can't wait to meet the customers who have followed me online for the past 6 years, as well as introduce my brand to a wider market."

Purpich, a member of Auburn's 1997 SEC Tournament Championship basketball team, has been designing handbags under her namesake label since 2013 and has been featured at New York Fashion Week four times. Purpich's Auburn roots run deep as her mother, Melanie (Moore) Younger '74, played on Auburn's inaugural women's basketball team while earning her D.V.M. from Auburn's Veterinary School.

"After designing collections for both the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, the Auburn family, especially my Mom, have been encouraging me to design an Auburn-themed collection. I believe now is the right time to bring it home and make something special for the Tigers," added Purpich. "There are bags for every day, travel, special occasions and also gameday."

Kim Wirth, owner of The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn, said, "We are thrilled to bring The Elizabeth Purpich brand to The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn, as it gives our guests that timeless Auburn-inspired style that resonates well with the CoHo lifestyle. We're happy to offer this unique shopping experience to our guests."

In addition to The Collegiate Hotel trunk shows on select home game weekends, Purpich will be showing the WDE Collection during New York Fashion Week on September 10th with a show and reception at the Four Seasons Hotel New York. The WDE Collection will also be featured at Fashion For Good: Houston at Silver Street Studios on November 14th. Please visit www.elizabethpurpich.com for information about upcoming events showcasing the Collection's handbags, jewelry and art.

About The Elizabeth Purpich Collection

Since 2007, The Elizabeth Purpich Collection and its predecessor brand, JulieBeth Handbags, have been seen on the runway at New York Fashion Week and on the arms of notable celebrities, magazine editors and fashion icons. The everyday, gameday, travel, and special occasion designs are worn by fashionable women around the world and currently sold in high-end boutiques and hotels across the country. For more information about The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, please visit www.elizabethpurpich.com .

About The Collegiate Hotel

The Collegiate Hotel is a luxury 40-room boutique hotel in the heart of Auburn, AL. Her nickname, the CoHo, is where Southern comfort meets Southern style to celebrate history, hospitality, and cherished traditions. Brian and Kim Wirth purchased Auburn University's historic Wittel Dormitory on the corner of Gay Street and Thach Avenue in 2016 and began a renovation to transform the property into the city's first boutique hotel. This historic property was built in 1940 with additions made after World War II to house Auburn's burgeoning enrollment of female students. The Collegiate is now one of the many hotels in Auburn where parents, future students, and travelers stay to visit the University. For more information visit: https://staycoho.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/staycohoAuburn/.

