Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joins DYNE as a Strategic Advisor

26 Jan, 2024

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DYNE Maritime, a $100M Series A focused, dual-use venture fund announced today that the former Australian Prime Minister, the Honorable Scott J. Morrison has joined their strategic advisory board. Mr. Morrison, the founding principal in the conceptualization and formation of AUKUS, will be an invaluable asset to DYNE as the fund looks to catalyze innovation and national security know-how to partner with the next generation of defense and commercial technology companies.

On the international stage, Prime Minister Morrison was the architect of the landmark AUKUS trilateral defense agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that secured coveted access to US nuclear submarine technology and was a founding member of the Quad Leaders Dialogue. During Morrison's term as Prime Minister, Australian defense spending increased to more than 2% of GDP and he updated Australia's defense strategy and security posture to address an increasingly assertive China. Mr. Morrison also established the first ever reciprocal access defense agreement with Japan and the first ever Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and any other country.

Prior to becoming Prime Minister, Mr. Morrison held three Cabinet portfolios in the Australian Government from 2013-2018 serving as Federal Treasurer, Minister for Social Social Services and Minister for Immigration and Border Protection. Mr. Morrison first entered the Australian Parliament as the Federal Member for Cook in 2007.

DYNE founder Tom Hennessey, a Navy Intelligence Officer and surface warfare expert who spent six years on active duty (veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom) and also spent time conducting technology evaluation and support to USSOCOM, said: "Having the actual architect of the agreement is a huge show of strength for the alliance; this is bigger than any one country or any one firm. AUKUS' Pillar II is about leveraging the strengths of each participant and utilizing the best of private markets to catalyze advanced capabilities in the Indo-Pacific for the public good. We're honored to have Mr. Morrison aboard so we can fully capitalize on innovation across geographies and do our part to bring critical technologies to market."

Mr. Morrison's acceptance to join DYNE's advisory board helps cement DYNE's footing as the first maritime-focused dual-use fund investing in early-stage technology companies. We are excited for a strong 2024, one which will enable growth by uniting technology, policy, and markets to give the free world the greatest advantages possible.

