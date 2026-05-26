Former AWS Chief Solutions Architect for the Worldwide Public Sector to Lead Istari Digital's Agentic AI Push

30-year cloud security and enterprise software veteran Mark Ryland joins Istari Digital to accelerate secure AI agent infrastructure for no-fail industries.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Istari Digital, Inc., the agentic AI infrastructure company for aerospace, defense, and other no-fail industries, today announced the appointment of Mark Ryland as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence.

Ryland is a widely respected leader in cloud security, public sector technology and enterprise software with nearly 30 years of experience in major technology companies. He joins Istari Digital after 14 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he spent six years building AWS Worldwide Public Sector as Chief Solutions Architect, and then eight years with AWS Security as Founder & Director, Office of the CISO. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years at Microsoft in senior roles, including Global Head of Standards and U.S. National Standards Officer.

"Every company in defense and aerospace is now embracing AI, but the hard problem isn't building smarter agents - it's making them safe to operate across security boundaries and across organizations that can't easily share data," said Will Roper, CEO of Istari Digital. "That's the infrastructure problem Istari was built to solve, and Mark has spent his career building exactly this kind of trustworthy public sector infrastructure at AWS and Microsoft. Having him lead our AI work is a defining moment for the company."

"AI is moving from individual tools to connected systems of work," said Ryland. "That agentic shift creates enormous opportunity, but only if organizations can preserve trust, control, and accountability as AI begins to operate across real mission environments. Istari is focused on that hard infrastructure problem, which is exactly where the next generation of AI will be pioneered."

About Istari Digital Istari Digital is the agentic AI infrastructure for defense, aerospace, and other industries where failure is not an option. Its decentralized platform connects data and AI agents across tool, organizational, and classification boundaries without requiring data consolidation. With Istari, programs move faster, teams collaborate across fragmented ecosystems, and every participant retains control of their systems and intellectual property. Because in a world where AI moves fast, no-fail missions don't have to choose between speed and security. For more information visit istaridigital.com or follow Istari on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Istari Digital, Inc.