Former B2B Software CEO and Dealmaker, James Filsinger, Joins Ponterra Business Advisors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused B2B software, data and services industry middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that James Filsinger has joined the company as managing director.

"Ponterra is unique in that the firm's principals, once business leaders and operators themselves, have built a very successful, operator-friendly M&A process that brings specialized, real-world expertise to each engagement. Adding James to the team, with his unique operator and buy and sell-side experience, will further enhance our depth of experience in the global marketplace", said John Rovani, managing partner of Ponterra Business Advisors.

"Having been a CEO operator who led two successful exits, combined with my direct experience with acquisitions from both the buy-side and the sell-side, the opportunity to work with mid-market clients to help them navigate the complexities of these engagements is exciting", said Filsinger. "And to get work with John and Ponterra, the best boutique middle market investment bank out there, was too great to pass up."

Filsinger has held many leadership positions throughout his career. At Sabre, Inc., as corporate development dealmaker and VP of new business ventures, he was responsible for assessing and acquiring mid-market companies to fulfill Sabre's key portfolio strategies. Acquisitions led by Filsinger included, among others, Kiehl Hendrickson Group, RM Rocade, and Lanyon Ltd, which was expertly advised by Rovani. As CEO of EZYield, Filsinger led the B2B hospitality software company to high growth, through a merger event, and a successful exit to Travelclick (now part of Amadeus IT Group SA), which was represented by Rovani. As president and CEO of Yapta, a B2B travel technology provider, Filsinger led the company through a successful pivot and significant organic growth to place on the Deloitte Fast500 for North America three years in a row. This was followed by another successful exit – represented by Ponterra – to Coupa Software. Most recently at Coupa, Filsinger held the role of GM of travel optimization, ensuring the successful integration and value creation of the Yapta acquisition in the broader business spend management ecosystem.

Filsinger's abundant operating experience, corporate acquisition expertise and his unique perspective as a sell-side client will add to Ponterra's team of operator focused investment bankers in the B2B software, data and services space.

For more information about Ponterra Business Advisors visit http://ponterra.com/.

About Ponterra Business Advisors

Ponterra Business Advisors is a global M&A advisory firm headquartered in San Juan, PR, with presence in Washington, DC, Bogota, Colombia and Berlin, Germany that helps small to mid-sized software, data, and services companies ace their value-maximized exits. Ponterra offers a variety of merger and acquisition, value enhancement and business advisory services. The firm provides clients with software, data, and services expertise, a global focus, dealmaking experience and a vast international network of relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Securities transactions conducted through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of StillPoint Capital LLC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

Media Contact:

Camille Rovani, Ponterra Business Advisors Marketing Coordinator

US Toll Free +1 (855) 205-2500 Extension: 520

International +1 (703) 565-2177 Extension: 520

[email protected]

SOURCE Ponterra Business Advisors

Related Links

http://www.ponterra.com

