Former Bairs Foundation Drops Eponymous Name in favor of The Milestone Charitable Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit formerly known as the Bairs Foundation will henceforth be known as The Milestone Charitable Foundation. Founded six years ago by civil justice advocates John and Amy Bair, The Milestone Foundation approaches this name change as a more direct alignment with the trusted Milestone brand established by the additional civil justice companies John Bair founded.

The Milestone Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to plaintiffs and their families to help cover basic living expenses during litigation. The only nonprofit of its kind, The Milestone Foundation's mission involves providing low-cost funding to plaintiffs who need help making ends meet while they pursue justice in a personal injury lawsuit.

The Milestone Foundation has, to this point, borne the name of its founders as a signal to the world of their commitment to pursuing fair lending for plaintiffs. But as the foundation has evolved, so, too, must its most outward-facing component. As one entity under John Bair's suite of civil justice companies, the foundation now aligns itself with the more-established brand of its sister company, Milestone Consulting, nationally recognized for being a first-in-class provider of resources for plaintiffs.

"This is an exciting opportunity for The Milestone Foundation to reach even more individuals who already trust in the name and services associated with the Milestone brand," said Bair. "While it's bittersweet that the foundation will no longer bear the name of our family, Amy and I will still be invested in the success of The Milestone Foundation as active members of the board."

