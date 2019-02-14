Former Bank of America Managing Director Howard Needle Joins TransparentBusiness as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransparentBusiness, a technology company bringing transparency and accountability to contracting and remote workforce management, announced that Howard Needle has been promoted to the position of its Chief Financial Officer. Needle is a seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience where he has held a variety of roles including CFO of a multi-brand investment firm and Managing Director at Bank of America and NatWest Markets.



Howard Needle, CFO of TransparentBusiness, Inc.

TransparentBusiness' SaaS platform is designed to empower corporations and government agencies to increase their vendors' productivity, protect them from overbilling, allow coordination and monitoring of remote workforce, and provide real-time information on the status of budget spend and projects.



"Working remotely is one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy and it is clear it is the future of work both in the US and around the world. Companies that recognize this and enable the tools to collaborate with these workers effectively and efficiently will be the most successful," Needle said.



"TransparentBusiness is a pioneer in remote workforce management and I am very excited to join this passionate and committed team. The company is uniquely positioned to facilitate the increasing demand for transparency in government contracting and capitalize on the dramatic growth of the global remote workforce that companies around the world rely on today."



TransparentBusiness has been internationally recognized with acclaims including "Top People Management Solution" by Citigroup and is an integrated partner of ADP. Its subsidiary, SheWorks! this summer announced a partnership with EY to create 100,000 remote job opportunities for women by 2020.



"Howard's extensive financial and operational experience will be essential as we scale our business and transform our company into a global organization," said Silvina Moschini, co-founder and President of TransparentBusiness. "As a CFO who focused on high growth companies, Howard has a unique understanding of the structure we will need in place to continue our rapid expansion both in the US and worldwide."



Prior to joining TransparentBusiness, Needle was Chief Financial Officer at True North Brands, an investment firm focusing on high-growth health and beauty brands. Previously he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management, an investment firm with $2 billion AUM and was Founding Partner and CEO of Acuity Capital Management. He served in senior roles at Greenwich Capital Markets and Bankers Trust. Needle holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Harvard University, where he graduated Cum Laude, and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.



About TransparentBusiness

Designated by Citigroup as the "Top People Management Solution", the TransparentBusiness.com platform greatly increases the productivity of remote work, protects from overbilling, allows for easy monitoring and coordination of geographically distributed workforce and provides real-time information on the cost and status of all tasks and projects - see kmgi.us/tb . TransparentBusiness is an Integrated Partner of ADP.



TransparentBusiness is the holding company of SheWorks!, a social impact initiative that aims at bridging gender unemployment gap and economically empower women by connecting talented professionals from around the world, with job opportunities that can be done flexibly and remotely. SheWorks! was unveiled during the Women Economic Empowerment Summit at the United Nations in New York.

