Former Beazley Head of US Broker Relations Joins Sayata Labs As Head of Insurance

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata Labs announced today King Flynn has joined the organization as Head of Insurance. Sayata helps insurance carriers and brokers accelerate their mid-market cyber business while simultaneously providing insureds with real knowledge about their cyber posture so they can better resist cyber threats. King joins the Sayata Executive team, reporting to CEO, Asaf Lifshitz.

As Head of Insurance, King will lead the company's growth and distribution strategy to deliver maximum value to the market.

Prior to joining Sayata, King had served 15 years with UK-based Beazley Group as US employee #2 helping grow the carrier's US business to over $1B in gross written premiums (GWP). Serving as US Head of Broker Relations over the course of his career with Beazley, King supported the underwriting teams in generating US-sourced business through brokers including cyber/data breach risks.

Before Beazley, King devoted 29 years in the retail brokerage space, most of that time rising through the ranks of global brokers, Johnson & Higgins and later Marsh & McLennan where he was ultimately promoted to Managing Director (Marsh acquired J&H in 1997).

He enjoys exceptionally strong relationships in the industry cutting across executive leadership, placement and industry specialty teams that will serve him well in the Head of Insurance position.

According to King, he was attracted to Sayata because of their "deep cyber credentials and innovative platform that ultimately removes the barriers for brokers and underwriters to accelerate their growth in developing SME/Mid-Market cyber business. Having been part of an initial start-up team that included a heavy focus on cyber risks, I am excited about this opportunity."

About Sayata Labs

Sayata helps insurance brokers and carriers maximize their cyber business while simultaneously providing insureds with real cyber knowledge about their cyber posture so they can better resist cyber threats. The Sayata team is comprised of world-class cybersecurity, data science, and insurance experts. The founders are all graduates of the Israel Defense Forces' elite Talpiot unit. CEO and co-founder, Asaf Lifshitz was previously a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from Harvard University.

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

+1-347-753-8256

SOURCE Sayata Labs